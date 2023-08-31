Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'General Hospital' star Haley Pullos returns to court over felony DUI charges

The 25-year-old was allegedly driving the wrong way when she crashed into another car on a Pasadena freeway in April

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
"General Hospital" actress Haley Pullos appeared in Los Angeles court this week for her latest hearing related to her DUI arrest in April.

The 25-year-old wore a short blue-green dress with transparent sleeves and white heels as she walked outside the LA-area courthouse Wednesday. A brace, presumably from the injuries she suffered in her April crash, was visible on her right ankle. 

In court, Judge Terry Smerling ruled the case would be continued until October, a lawyer for the victim confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

The actress has been charged with felony DUI from an April 29 crash. She was allegedly driving the wrong way on State Route 134 in Pasadena around 1:30 a.m. before crashing her vehicle into another car. 

Haley Pullos wearing a short dress

Haley Pullos headed to her latest court appearance Wednesday.  (BACKGRID)

The Pasadena City Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free Pullos from her car, the California Highway Patrol told Fox News Digital at the time.

Pullos reportedly used crutches in her court appearance in July. 

A split of Haley Pullos walking into court and her wrecked car

Pullos was allegedly driving the wrong way April 29 in Pasadena when she crashed her vehicle into another car.  (BACKGRID/Pasadena Fire Department)

She is also being sued by Courtney Wilder, 23, the driver whose car Pullos allegedly smashed into.

Pullos was accused of "dangerously and recklessly" driving while "drunk and intoxicated on marijuana," court documents say.

Haley Pullos walking outside the courthouse

Pullos has been charged with felony DUI.  (BACKGRID)

The head-on collision with Wilder caused "severe damage and lasting injuries," the documents said. 

Pullos has reportedly pleaded not guilty to all the charges, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

Pullos has played character Molly Lansing-Davis on "General Hospital" since she was a child. The role has been temporarily recast. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Pullos for comment. 

