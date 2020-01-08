Gary Busey's ex-wife, Tiani Warden, dead after being found unresponsive in Texas jail cell

Tiani Warden, one of Gary Busey's ex-wives, has died.

The office of Busey's publicist confirmed the news to local outlet KLTV.

According to TMZ, Warden, 52, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2019, for public intoxication and booked. On Nov. 4, 2019, she was found unresponsive in her cell at Hunt County Detention Center.

Per the outlet, citing the Dallas County Medical Examiner, the cause of death was listed as an "accident." She reportedly died from the toxic effects of cocaine -- and chronic ethanolism likely contributed to her death -- according to TMZ, citing the medical examiner. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“On November 4th, 2019 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Ms. Warden was found unresponsive in her cell," a press release obtained by KLTV stated. “The detention officers and medical staff on duty immediately began life-saving measures until AMR arrived on scene and took over. Ms. Warden was transported by AMR to Hunt Regional Medical Center continuing life-saving measures during transport.”

“First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tiani Warden during a very difficult time,” Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said in the press release. “I want to commend the detention officers that did everything they could to revive Tiani Warden and following their training and protocols put in place.”

Busey and Warden were married from 1996 to 2001.

She reportedly starred in a few movies with Busey including "The Chain" in 1996 and "Rough Riders" in 1997.

A rep for Busey did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.