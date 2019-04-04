'Game of Thrones' star Hafthor Bjornsson towers over wife, gets choked by Pedro Pascal at premiere red carpet

“Game of Thrones” star Hafthor Julius Bjornsson looked dapper in his tuxedo at the show’s Season 8 premiere. However, it was hard to notice anything beyond his massive stature, especially when standing with his wife, Kelsey Henson.

Bjornsson, better known by fans as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane and the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, stands at a towering 6 feet 9 inches. Henson stands roughly 5 feet 2 inches tall. As a result, many were quick to notice the immense size difference between the happy couple.

Bjornsson sported a blue and green tuxedo jacket with a white shirt, black pants and black shoes. His wife hit the red carpet in a fun, yet elegant, black gown and remained by his side throughout the premiere event.

Bjornsson was joined by all his fellow “Game of Thrones” co-stars. Among them was Pedro Pascal, who jokingly got revenge on the bodybuilder for killing his character, Oberyn Martell, in Season 4, Episode 8.

Pascal greeted his co-star by pretending to choke him right on the red carpet.

Fox News spoke with Bjornsson ahead of the Season 8 premiere, where he teased that filming it was the most physically taxing acting experience of his career.

“I can tell you this,” he told Fox. “I myself am super-excited to see the season. I’ve never been this excited before. I’m a fan myself and this was the hardest season that I have done ever for ‘Game of Thrones.’ It was the most difficult. Like, physically and mentally for me.”

The star went on to note that he’s open to playing a less villainous character in the future, but enjoyed his time as a bad guy on “Thrones.”

“I’ll definitely try anything, at least once. I did enjoy my time on ‘Game of Thrones’ filming as Gregor Clegane, the Mountain. So, I could definitely see myself being the bad guy again, you know? I had a good time. I enjoyed it. Each time I was on set,” he explained. “I could definitely see myself being the bad guy again, but I’ll definitely try being the good guy again if the opportunity comes.”