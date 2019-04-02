‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner says fiance, Joe Jonas, knows how HBO series ends

As the fiance of “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reportedly knows the ending of the hit HBO series — but he’s not allowed to tell anyone.

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, was chatting about the final season on “Good Morning America” with her co-star Maisie Williams on Tuesday when Turner confessed that her rock star fiance had to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

“He was on set for most of it, so he kind of figured it out and then he had to sign an NDA,” Turner told the morning show hosts.

The 23-year-old actress also said Jonas had his phone and any other photographs restricted when he visited.

“He had to have full photo approval on set, his camera was covered up, everything,” she said.

Turner isn’t confident in him, though. When asked if the 29-year-old was good at keeping secrets, she said, “No, he’s terrible.”

“You can give him a call. He’ll probably tell you everything,” she added.

In the March cover story for Harper’s Bazaar UK, Turner revealed that she and Jonas met each other on social media.

"We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” she told the outlet. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement in October 2017, after they had been dating for a little more than a year.

Fans can catch the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” on HBO. The first of the final six episodes will air on April 14.