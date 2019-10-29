'Game of Thrones' prequel scrapped at HBO: report

A "Game of Thrones" prequel series will not move forward at HBO, according to a new report.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, a pilot starring Naomi Watts was shot over the summer.

The story was said to focus on the first battle between humans and White Walkers, thousands of years before the events of "Game of Thrones."

'STAR WARS' TRILOGY FROM 'GAME OF THRONES' WRITERS NO LONGER HAPPENING'

The pilot boasted a starry cast that included, beyond Oscar-nominees Watts and Miranda Richardson, "Star Wars" star Naomi Ackie and Jamie Campbell Bower, who starred in "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street."

Jane Goodman ("Kingsman: The Secret Service," "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children") penned the script.

'SUPERNATURAL' STAR JARED PADALECKI ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

A second spin-off series is reportedly in the works at HBO, which is set in the years leading up to the events of the original series, teeing off the well-known stories of the Starks and Lannisters, reported THR.

The news comes just after the announcement that "Game of Thrones" writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will no longer write a "Star Wars" trilogy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their trilogy was to follow "The Rise of Skywalker," but according to a statement given to Deadline, Benioff and Weiss felt they "could not do justice to both Star Wars and (their) Netflix projects. The team signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix in August.