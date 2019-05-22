'Game of Thrones' spinoff featuring Arya Stark isn't happening according to HBO boss

[SPOILER ALERT: This article will discuss the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”]

Fans holding out for a “Game of Thrones” spinoff for Arya Stark can let those hopes die as HBO’s programming president has officially put the rumors to bed.

The highly anticipated series finale gave a lot of characters’ stories a proper send-off, but none were left as open-ended as Arya’s. In the final moments of the episode, she revealed that she would not be returning north with her family in favor of being the first to discover what’s “west of Westeros.”

"Nobody knows," she said. "That's where all the maps stop. That's where I'm going."

With a slew of prequel series reportedly being developed by the premium cable network, many were wondering if Arya would find new life in a sequel show. However, HBO executive Casey Bloys killed those rumors in no uncertain terms.

“Nope, nope, nope. No,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Part of it is, I do want this show — this Game of Thrones, Dan and David's show — to be its own thing. I don't want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got,” he explained. “That's one of the reasons why I'm not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That's why we're trying to do things that feel distinct — and to not try and redo the same show. That's probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn't make sense for us.”

Right now, there’s a few prequel stories being developed by HBO. Precious little is known about them except for Jane Goldman’s story, which was officially given a pilot order.

The story from Goldman is reportedly set thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes to the rise of the White Walkers and the near-destruction of man. On his blog, Martin, who helped develop the prequel, unofficially refers to the series as “The Long Night.” Deadline reports that "The Defenders" helmer S.J. Clarkson has been tapped to direct the pilot.

Unfortunately, the pilot is still too early in development to share any real details. However, Academy Award-nominated actress Naomi Watts has apparently snagged the lead role. Deadline previously reported that she’ll play a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”