Sophie Turner on how finishing 'Game of Thrones' terrified her: 'Who am I without it?'

Sophie Turner landed the part of Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones" when she was just 13 years old.

Now, a decade later, the juggernaut HBO series has come to a close and Turner, 23, is ready for her next career move.

But starting anew can be nerve-racking. The British actress revealed that she was terrified for "Thrones" to finish and started to spiral out of control mentally and emotionally.

SOPHIE TURNER’S 'GAME OF THRONES' TATTOO WAS A MAJOR SPOILER ALL ALONG

“I started to think, who am I without it?” she told The New York Times. “What do I do? What do I like? I don’t have an identity.”

Turner said that after she finished filming the last season, it was a time of "healing" for her and she didn't really do a lot. Someone she's leaned heavily on during the show was her on-screen sister, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark).

'GAME OF THRONES' STARS MAISIE WILLIAMS, SOPHIE TURNER, EMILIA CLARKE REVEAL TEAR-FILLED FINAL DAY OF FILMING

They bonded over their shared experience of growing up and maturing on TV. “To go home at the end of the day, if I felt really fat that day or if I felt like my face looked weird or I had huge zits, to be able to go home to the hotel room and sit there and cry with Maisie — it was the best thing for us,” Turner admitted. “I’m glad I wasn’t crying on my own.”

“I hate being me in public,” she added. “I would rather be a character.”

Turner has been open about her struggles with anxiety and depression and said that therapy has been transformative. She also credits her relationship with new husband, Joe Jonas.

“I take a lot of inspiration from him,” she said of him. “He went through a breakup with his band, who are also his brothers, and that’s got to be really, really difficult. For him to have a wonderful family life and wonderful relationships with his brothers, and still turn out to be a very grounded normal person, is astounding to me.”

'GAME OF THRONES' STAR SOPHIE TURNER HONORS SANSA STARK, SAYS SHE AND JOE JONAS SPLIT BRIEFLY

Up next, Turner takes on another giant of a franchise: Marvel's X-Men. She plays the powerful lead character, Jean Grey in "Dark Phoenix," who refuses to be boxed in and controlled by outside influences.

"It feels like ‘Game of Thrones’ was secondary school; now ‘X-Men’ is university,” she explained.