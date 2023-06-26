Frederic Forrest, 'Apocalypse Now' actor, dead at 86

Frederic Forrest, known for roles in "Apocalypse Now" and "The Rose," died on Friday. He was 86.

"Freddie Forrest's passing is a big loss," Forrest's longtime friend and fellow actor, Barry Primus, told Fox News Digital.

"He was so unique, both as a brilliant actor, and as the sweet, endearing person that he was. He had such an eye for eccentric characters, both in life and in his work. When you hired Freddie for a part, you got the whole package."

Primus confirmed that Forrest died "at home, peacefully, after a long illness. Helen Sanders, his loving friend, was at his side when he passed."

Forrest starred in nearly 100 film and television roles throughout decades of work in the entertainment industry.

He played Jay "Chef" Hicks in "Apocalypse Now," and starred alongside Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Harrison Ford, Dennis Hopper and Scott Glenn in Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 Vietnam War epic.

In the same year, he played opposite Bette Midler and Alan Bates in "The Rose," which earned him not only a Golden Globe nod, but also an Academy Award nomination.

Midler wrote on Twitter, "The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace."