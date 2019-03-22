Expand / Collapse search
Politics on Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel diagnoses Trump with Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel declared on Thursday night that President Trump suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

The anti-Trump talk-show host pointed to a recent tweet by White House counsel Kellyanne Conway's husband George Conway, who has been tied up in a bizarre Twitter feud with his wife’s boss.

NBC, ABC, CBS EVENING NEWSCASTS IGNORE TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER TO PROMOTE FREE SPEECH ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES

Earlier this week, Conway tweeted the criteria needed to diagnose Narcissistic Personality Disorder and the liberal Kimmel decided to determine whether or not the president checks all the boxes.

The ABC late-night show used footage of Trump to prove, in Kimmel’s eyes, that the president suffers from the personality disorder. Kimmel declared that Trump “has a grandiose sense of self-importance,” “is preoccupied with fantasies,” believes that he is “special,” “requires excessive admiration,” “has a sense of entitlement,” “is interpersonally exploitative,” “lacks empathy,” “is often envious of others” and “shows arrogant, haughty behaviors or attitudes.”

KIMMEL JOKES R. KELLY'S ANONYMOUS CHILD SUPPORT PROVIDER COULD BE CBS: ‘THIS HAS BEEN GREAT FOR THEM’

“Nine out of nine, a perfect score, congratulations Mr. President,” Kimmel said. “You are the most narcissistic personality of the year.”

Members of the mainstream media have often questioned the president’s mental health over the past two years but the rhetoric seems to have been ramped up in recent days. On Friday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough declared that President Trump could be “losing his mind” if he’s not a “liar.”

“My dear friends who are Trump supporters, either the president’s losing his mind and can’t remember what he said earlier this week, or he’s a liar,” Scarborough said.

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.