Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: President Donald Trump's star-studded inauguration weekend

Celebrities celebrated President Donald Trump's inauguration on social media, rapper Nelly defended his decision to perform at the Liberty Ball

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Jason Aldean in a black short sleeve shirt and black cowboy hat performs on stage and outstretches his left arm at the Liberty Ball split Carrie Underwood in a grey dress holds the microphone close to her mouth as she performs at the inauguration

Jason Aldean performed at President Donald Trump's Liberty Ball on Monday, alongside other artists. Carrie Underwood sang "America the Beautiful" during the inauguration, earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez sparks backlash at Trump inauguration with lingerie-inspired outfit.

- Carrie Underwood triumphs at Trump inauguration after musical mishap.

- Kid Rock believes Trump has gained celebrity support because stars ‘feel it’s safe’ now.

Snoop Dogg in a jacket that says his name performs on stage wearing sunglasses

Over the weekend, Snoop Dogg performed a Bob Marley song ahead of President Trump's inauguration. (Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

‘DON’T WORRY’ - Snoop Dogg wows Trump inauguration Crypto Ball with Bob Marley song.

'EXCITING DAY' - Trump’s inauguration celebrated by Candace Cameron Bure, more Hollywood stars: ‘God Bless America.’

‘IT’S AN HONOR' - Nelly defends performing at Trump's inauguration.

Comedian Jeff Ross smiles in a black suit holding a cup of coffee walking into the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration

Comedian Jeff Ross was just one of several celebrities photographed at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Donald Trump's Inauguration. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS)

PHOTOS - Trump inauguration brings Hollywood stars, MAGA celebrities to nation’s capital.

'KEEP IT TO YOURSELF' - Trump inauguration performer Lee Greenwood defends Carrie Underwood against critics.

'BACK ON TRACK' - Jason Aldean declares Donald Trump presidency will be 'new era' for America.

Carrie Underwood in a silver dress looks over her shoulder at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala

Carrie Underwood's career started on television's "American Idol," winning the 4th season of the competition show. (Joy Malone/Getty Images)

'ALL-AMERICAN GIRL' - Carrie Underwood's journey to Trump Inauguration from 'American Idol' champ.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

