Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: President Donald Trump's star-studded inauguration weekend

- Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez sparks backlash at Trump inauguration with lingerie-inspired outfit.

- Carrie Underwood triumphs at Trump inauguration after musical mishap.

- Kid Rock believes Trump has gained celebrity support because stars ‘feel it’s safe’ now.

‘DON’T WORRY’ - Snoop Dogg wows Trump inauguration Crypto Ball with Bob Marley song.

'EXCITING DAY' - Trump’s inauguration celebrated by Candace Cameron Bure, more Hollywood stars: ‘God Bless America.’

‘IT’S AN HONOR' - Nelly defends performing at Trump's inauguration.

PHOTOS - Trump inauguration brings Hollywood stars, MAGA celebrities to nation’s capital.

'KEEP IT TO YOURSELF' - Trump inauguration performer Lee Greenwood defends Carrie Underwood against critics.

'BACK ON TRACK' - Jason Aldean declares Donald Trump presidency will be 'new era' for America.

'ALL-AMERICAN GIRL' - Carrie Underwood's journey to Trump Inauguration from 'American Idol' champ.

