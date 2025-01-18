Snoop Dogg wows Trump inauguration Crypto Ball with Bob Marley song

Rapper Snoop Dogg is showing his support for President-elect Trump.

The "Gin and Juice" rapper took the stage at the Crypto Ball, a pre-iauguration event, and got the crowd on its feet dancing to several hit songs.

From Journey’s "Don’t Stop Believin’" to Bob Marley’s "Three Little Birds (Don’t Worry About a Thing)," Snoop hyped up Trump supporters as the DJ and sent a positive yet inspirational message through the music. He also performed a few of his own hits, including, "Drop It Like It’s Hot."

Videos of the prolific rapper surfaced on social media of a care-free Snoop in Washington, D.C., wearing a black jacket with gold buttons and a bowtie. He completed his look with matching gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Other high-profiled guests included rapper Rick Ross and UFC star Colby Covington, who both posted about hanging with Snoop.

"Nuthin' but a ‘G’ Thang," Covington shared on X.

The "Young, Wild and Free" rapper performed after he recently changed his tune about President-elect Trump.

Years after Snoop appeared on "The Apprentice" in 2007, he called Trump a clown and mocked him in a music video. In his video for his song "Lavender" in 2017, Snoop depicted Trump as a clown and shot the president in the head.

Snoop also delivered laughs during a Trump roast in 2011.

In 2020, during an appearance on Big Boy's radio show, Snoop argued Trump shouldn’t be in office.

"I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," the rapper said on "Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Real 92.3."

The 53-year-old rapper explained he didn’t believe he was allowed to vote at the time due to his criminal record. Snoop was convicted of a felony in 1990 and 2007.

XXL Magazine shared a video clip on social media of the rapper ripping Trump and his followers, saying "Donald Trump is a f---ing weirdo. If you voted for him, I don't have no problem with that. But if you're still with him, f--- you."

However, after a long history of condemning the President-elect and his supporters, Snoop praised Trump in January 2024.

"Donald Trump? … He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," Snoop told The Sunday Times.

"So, I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

Michael "Harry-O" Harris, an associate of Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight and the founder of the label's parent company, Godfather Entertainment, was pardoned in 2021 as one of Trump's final decisions before leaving office. Snoop Dogg was famously signed by the label only to leave later in his career. Snoop acquired Death Row Records in 2022.

Harris was imprisoned on charges of conspiracy and attempted murder for over three decades. Snoop Dogg praised Trump at the time for his commutation of Harris.

President-elect Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States Monday, Jan. 20.