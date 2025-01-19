Move Back
Trump inauguration brings Kid Rock, Jon Voight, more stars to nation’s capital: PHOTOS
Celebrities flocked to Washington, D.C., in celebration of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.
- Kid Rock performed some of his biggest hits to kick off a rally ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.read more
- Latin pop star Justin Quiles and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA took the stage to show their support for Trump, the "strongest President."read more
- Jon Voight speaks before President-elect Trump arrives at a rally ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.read more
- UFC CEO Dana White said, "Democracy is alive and well in this country. The people have spoke loud and clear. America wants President Trump back in the White House."read more
- Lee Greenwood performed his hit "God Bless the USA" as President-elect Trump arrived at a rally.read more
- Elon Musk was welcomed to the stage by President-elect Trump. "We’re going to do great things here," Musk told the crowd.read more
- The Village People performed "Y.M.C.A" at a rally with Trump dancing alongside the band.read more
