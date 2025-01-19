Go Back
  Published
    7 Images

    Trump inauguration brings Kid Rock, Jon Voight, more stars to nation’s capital: PHOTOS

    Celebrities flocked to Washington, D.C., in celebration of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

  • Kid Rock performs at Donald Trump inauguration rally.
    Kid Rock performed some of his biggest hits to kick off a rally ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
    AP Photo/Matt Rourke / AP Images
  • Justin Quiles speaks at Donald Trump inauguration event.
    Latin pop star Justin Quiles and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA took the stage to show their support for Trump, the "strongest President."
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon / AP Images
  • Jon Voight speaks at the rally to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump's rally ahead of Inauguration Day tomorrow
    Jon Voight speaks before President-elect Trump arrives at a rally ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
    Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters / Reuters
  • UFC CEO Dana White said, "Democracy is alive and well in this country. The people have spoke loud and clear. America wants President Trump back in the White House."
    UFC CEO Dana White said, "Democracy is alive and well in this country. The people have spoke loud and clear. America wants President Trump back in the White House."
    Scott Olson/Getty Images / AP Images
  • Lee Greenwood performed his hit "God Bless the USA" as President-elect Trump arrived at a rally.
    Lee Greenwood performed his hit "God Bless the USA" as President-elect Trump arrived at a rally.
    Alex Brandon/AP / AP Images
  • Elon Musk reacts as President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead
    Elon Musk was welcomed to the stage by President-elect Trump. "We’re going to do great things here," Musk told the crowd.
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon / AP Images
  • Village People
    The Village People performed "Y.M.C.A" at a rally with Trump dancing alongside the band.
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon / AP Images
