Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Mariska Hargitay's family secret, Dakota Johnson struggled to pay rent

Mariska Hargitay's family secret, Dakota Johnson struggled to pay rent

Former Playboy twins expose dark reality behind mansion's glamorous facade. Alan Jackson retires from touring after 30 years on the road.

By Christina Dugan Ramirez
Published
Mariska Hargitay, Dakota Johnson

Mariska Hargitay reveals that Mickey Hargitay is not her biological father. Dakota Johnson said she struggled to pay rent after her father, actor Don Johnson, cut her off financially. (Getty Images)

- Mariska Hargitay reveals shocking family secret about her biological father

- Dakota Johnson struggled to pay rent after father Don Johnson cut financial support

- Former Playboy twins expose dark reality behind mansion's glamorous facade

Hugh Hefner and the Playboy twins, Karissa and Kristina split.

Karissa and Kristina Shannon, who lived in the Playboy mansion from 18 to 22 years old, expose details of a secret pregnancy while living in the mansion with Hugh Hefner.  (Getty Images; Shannon Twins/Oscar Picazo)

'GOOD TIME' - Alan Jackson retires from touring after 30 years on the road.

'NOT HERE TO TESTIFY' - Diddy's former protégé Aubrey O'Day confirms she won't testify at rapper's sex-trafficking trial.

RED CARPET CLASH - Denzel Washington erupts after photographer appears to grab him on Cannes red carpet.

Denzel Washington Cannes Film Festival

Denzel Washington got into a heated altercation with a photographer on the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

DOGG BITES BACK - Snoop Dogg fires back at critics calling him a 'sellout' after Trump inauguration performance.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY - Diddy hires former DOJ expert to save assets from government seizure: Inside empire at stake.

OUT OF THE DARKNESS - Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson says she was Mama June's 'little moneymaker' during drug addiction.

honey boo boo

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson says she was Mama June's 'little moneymaker' during drug addiction (Peyton Fulford, Courtesy of Lifetime; Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra)

DRESS TO IMPRESS - Halle Berry and Heidi Klum shine despite new Cannes dress code banning nudity, 'excessively voluminous' looks.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

