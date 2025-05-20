Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Mariska Hargitay's family secret, Dakota Johnson struggled to pay rent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Mariska Hargitay reveals shocking family secret about her biological father

- Dakota Johnson struggled to pay rent after father Don Johnson cut financial support

- Former Playboy twins expose dark reality behind mansion's glamorous facade

'GOOD TIME' - Alan Jackson retires from touring after 30 years on the road.

'NOT HERE TO TESTIFY' - Diddy's former protégé Aubrey O'Day confirms she won't testify at rapper's sex-trafficking trial.

RED CARPET CLASH - Denzel Washington erupts after photographer appears to grab him on Cannes red carpet.

DOGG BITES BACK - Snoop Dogg fires back at critics calling him a 'sellout' after Trump inauguration performance.

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY - Diddy hires former DOJ expert to save assets from government seizure: Inside empire at stake.

OUT OF THE DARKNESS - Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson says she was Mama June's 'little moneymaker' during drug addiction.

DRESS TO IMPRESS - Halle Berry and Heidi Klum shine despite new Cannes dress code banning nudity, 'excessively voluminous' looks.

