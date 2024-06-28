Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Lindsay Lohan, Katy Perry, Matthew Perry investigation, Christina Applegate

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
BACK ON TOP - ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel puts Lindsay Lohan back in spotlight with first big-screen lead role in over a decade.
'HOT N COLD' - Katy Perry goes nearly naked again as upcoming song faces backlash.
BETTER UNDERSTANDING - Christina Applegate's 13-year old daughter receives her own health diagnosis following mom's battle with MS.
CALLING OUT CLOONEY - Julia Roberts' niece slams sexism surrounding Hollywood nepo babies.
INVESTIGATION HEATS UP - Charlie Sheen's ex connected to Matthew Perry death investigation: report.
'FULL STOP' - 'Real Housewives' alum Kelly Bensimon cancels wedding days before ceremony because fiancé wouldn’t sign prenup.
'MY '90s HEART' - ‘Horizon’ director Kevin Costner shocked Sienna Miller with phone call.
'NOBODY REALLY KNOWS' - Kate Middleton, royal family 'tight-lipped' about her cancer treatment, expert claims.
'WHOLE NEW ME' - Reality TV dad Jon Gosselin 'lost a ton of weight.'
‘MY LOVE’ - Jessica Biel supports Justin Timberlake at concert following DWI arrest.
