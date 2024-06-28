Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Lindsay Lohan, Katy Perry, Matthew Perry investigation, Christina Applegate

By Fox News Staff
Published
side by side of Lindsay Lohan and Katy Perry

Lindsay Lohan is back with "Freaky Friday" sequel, Katy Perry goes nearly naked again at Paris Fashion Week. (Gotham/GC Images; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

BACK ON TOP - ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel puts Lindsay Lohan back in spotlight with first big-screen lead role in over a decade. 

'HOT N COLD' - Katy Perry goes nearly naked again as upcoming song faces backlash. 

BETTER UNDERSTANDING - Christina Applegate's 13-year old daughter receives her own health diagnosis following mom's battle with MS.

CALLING OUT CLOONEY - Julia Roberts' niece slams sexism surrounding Hollywood nepo babies.

inset of George Clooney shrugs his face and looks up on the carpet, outset a photo of Emma Roberts in a black dress looking seriously to her right

Emma Roberts says the conversation surrounding nepotism or "nepo babies" in Hollywood is sexist. (Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance/Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

INVESTIGATION HEATS UP - Charlie Sheen's ex connected to Matthew Perry death investigation: report.

'FULL STOP' - 'Real Housewives' alum Kelly Bensimon cancels wedding days before ceremony because fiancé wouldn’t sign prenup. 

'MY '90s HEART' - ‘Horizon’ director Kevin Costner shocked Sienna Miller with phone call.

Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller at Cannes

Sienna Miller stars alongside Kevin Costner in "Horizon: An American Saga." (Getty Images)

'NOBODY REALLY KNOWS' - Kate Middleton, royal family 'tight-lipped' about her cancer treatment, expert claims.

'WHOLE NEW ME' - Reality TV dad Jon Gosselin 'lost a ton of weight.'

‘MY LOVE’ - Jessica Biel supports Justin Timberlake at concert following DWI arrest.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at his concert alongside a photo of his mugshot

Jessica Biel showed her support for husband Justin Timberlake after he was arrested for DWI. (Getty Images; Sag Harbor Police Department)

