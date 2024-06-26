Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Real Housewives

'Real Housewives' alum Kelly Bensimon cancels wedding days before ceremony because fiancé wouldn’t sign prenup

'RHONY' star Kelly Bensimon called off wedding to financier four days before they were supposed to say 'I do'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines June 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Kelly Bensimon, who starred on the "Real Housewives of New York," won't be walking down the aisle this weekend to get married.

The former reality star turned real estate agent called off her wedding with financier Scott Litner just four days before they were supposed to say "I do."

"Ultimately, my decision is nobody’s business, but I understand that there is speculation and gossip, and I want to put an end to all of it," Bensimon told People magazine.

KYLE RICHARDS' DAUGHTER DOING OK AFTER LA HOME WAS BURGLARIZED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

Reality star Kelly Bensimon attends event with Scott Litner

Kelly Bensimon called off her wedding with Scott Litner days before she was set to walk down the aisle. (Getty Images)

"To be clear, he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I refused to marry him. Full stop."

Bensimon, 56, called off the wedding on Tuesday, and released a statement saying that she was "disappointed by this turn of events."

TAYLOR SWIFT POSES WITH ‘RHONJ’ STAR TERESA GIUDICE AT COACHELLA: ‘TWO ABSOLUTE QUEENS’

"She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon," the statement said, before adding a quote from Bensimon.

Kelly Bensimon flashes her leg in rhinestone wedding dress

Kelly Bensimon tried on wedding dresses at the legendary Kleinfeld showroom in New York. (Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith. But I’ve worked really, really, hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue."

The statement noted that Litner "refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, effectively stalling their engagement mere days before the wedding."

Bensimon was previously married to famed fashion photographer Giles Bensimon for nine years before they divorced in 2006. The former couple has two daughters, Sea and Teddy. 

Reality star Kelly Bensimon wears black coat at fashion week with Scott Litner.

Kelly called off the wedding after Scott refused to sign a prenup. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kelly and Scott became engaged when he proposed on vacation in Wisconsin over the Fourth of July weekend in 2023. 

The former couple had plans to host two wedding events, according to the outlet, with one celebration planned at his mother's home in Boston and another soirée in the Hamptons for their friends and family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending