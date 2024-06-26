'Real Housewives' alum Kelly Bensimon cancels wedding days before ceremony because fiancé wouldn’t sign prenup

Kelly Bensimon, who starred on the "Real Housewives of New York," won't be walking down the aisle this weekend to get married.

The former reality star turned real estate agent called off her wedding with financier Scott Litner just four days before they were supposed to say "I do."

"Ultimately, my decision is nobody’s business, but I understand that there is speculation and gossip, and I want to put an end to all of it," Bensimon told People magazine.

KYLE RICHARDS' DAUGHTER DOING OK AFTER LA HOME WAS BURGLARIZED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

"To be clear, he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I refused to marry him. Full stop."

Bensimon, 56, called off the wedding on Tuesday, and released a statement saying that she was "disappointed by this turn of events."

TAYLOR SWIFT POSES WITH ‘RHONJ’ STAR TERESA GIUDICE AT COACHELLA: ‘TWO ABSOLUTE QUEENS’

"She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon," the statement said, before adding a quote from Bensimon.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith. But I’ve worked really, really, hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue."

The statement noted that Litner "refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, effectively stalling their engagement mere days before the wedding."

Bensimon was previously married to famed fashion photographer Giles Bensimon for nine years before they divorced in 2006. The former couple has two daughters, Sea and Teddy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kelly and Scott became engaged when he proposed on vacation in Wisconsin over the Fourth of July weekend in 2023.

The former couple had plans to host two wedding events, according to the outlet, with one celebration planned at his mother's home in Boston and another soirée in the Hamptons for their friends and family.