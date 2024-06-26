Jessica Biel supports Justin Timberlake at concert following DWI arrest

Jessica Biel is supporting her husband, Justin Timberlake, following his DWI arrest in the Hamptons.

The actress was spotted in the crowd at his New York City show on June 25. "Real Housewives of New York" star Jessel Taank snapped a video of Biel dancing and singing along to her husband's show and shared it on Instagram.

Timberlake caught fans' attention before taking the stage, when he returned to social media for the first time since his arrest.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE THANKS FANS FOR ‘RIDING WITH ME’ AT SECOND CONCERT FOLLOWING DWI ARREST

Authorities arrested the 43-year-old singer on June 18 in Sag Harbor, a week before he reappeared on Instagram.

Timberlake posted a video of his Madison Square Garden concert merchandise, captioning the post: "Had to do it."

"This is so important right now," he said in the video as he held up the shirt, which featured the colors orange and blue in honor of the arena's team, the New York Knicks.

Timberlake's arrest occurred in the middle of his world tour. The singer took the stage twice in Chicago just days later. He told the crowd, "It's been a tough week," at Chicago's United Center. "I know I'm hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back."

Timberlake began his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in April in Vancouver, Canada.

The "Cry Me a River" singer released his sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was," on March 15.

In the early morning hours of June 18, Timberlake refused a breathalyzer test after failing to make a stop and failing to stay in his lane while driving down Madison Street in the Hamptons, according to police.

When pulled over by authorities, Timberlake "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the arresting officer stated in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Timberlake told the arresting officer he had one martini and was following some friends home, according to the documents. After being arrested and taken to a police station in nearby East Hampton, he refused a breath test, according to the court papers, which listed his occupation as "professional" and said he's "self-employed."

The *NSYNC member had "bloodshot and glossy" eyes, a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath" and he was "unable to divide attention," according to the complaint. Timberlake also exhibited "slowed speech" and was "unsteady afoot."

He was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated along with citations for failure to keep right and failure to stop at a stop sign, the district attorney's office confirmed to Fox News Digital. He is expected to appear virtually for his first court hearing in the matter on July 26.

A spokesperson for Timberlake's lawyer, Ed Burke, told Fox News Digital at the time, "No comment from Mr. Burke at this time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.