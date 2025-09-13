Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Charlie Kirk remembered by Hollywood as stars push for unity

'Dukes of Hazard' star John Schneider, Jillian Michaels speak out about the death of Kirk and the impact he had

By Emily Trainham Fox News
Charlie Kirk smiles onstage ahead of the Republican National Convention

Several celebrities took time to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk following his assassination, while others made statements denouncing political violence. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

TOP 3:

- Charlie Kirk remembered by country music stars as 'one of the greatest young patriots'

- Charlie Kirk assassination: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Josh Duhamel, Jillian Michaels denounce political violence

- 'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider says Charlie Kirk assassination will spark 'louder and prouder' voices

Jillian Michaels, Charlie Kirk and son

Jillian Michaels' son was impacted by Charlie Kirk's messages. (Getty Images/Jillian Michaels/Instagram)

INSPIRING LEGACY - Jillian Michaels describes Charlie Kirk's powerful impact on her teenage son.

MUSIC WITH MEANING - Jason Aldean mourns Charlie Kirk during performance as concert crowd erupts in support.

'THE TRUTH IS RARE' - Country singer Gavin Adcock rallies fans with ‘Charlie Kirk’ chant, says he'll ‘make an impact for centuries.’

"Alice" cast members Polly Holliday, Linda Lavin and Beth Howland

Polly Holliday, left, passed away this week. (CBS via Getty Images)

TV LEGEND GONE - Polly Holliday, 'Alice' actress, dead at 88.

ROYAL WAR ZONE - Prince Harry makes surprise Ukraine visit following unexpected reunion with King Charles.

ROCK BOTTOM RISE - Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil suffered stroke that left his entire left side paralyzed.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wears strapless gown

Royal experts speculate that Meghan Markle expected to live like a Disney princess after marrying Prince Harry. (Kola Sulaimon)

DISNEY DELUSION - Meghan Markle expected Disney princess fantasy but got royal rules and protocols, experts say.

Emily Trainham is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital.

