Fox News Digital Entertainment Newsletter: James Earl Jones dead, Kate Middleton 'cancer free'

Bruce Springsteen's wife Patti shares her cancer battle, Jennifer Lopez stuns at Ben Affleck's movie premiere

By Fox News Staff
Published
James Earl Jones smiles wearing black framed glasses and a dark purple suit split Kate Middleton in a bright purple dress beams and looks to her right at Wimbledon

Celebrated actor James Earl Jones passed away on September 9. He was 93. Kate Middleton shared she was "cancer free" the same day. (Mike Egerton/PA Images/John Atashian/Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - James Earl Jones dead at 93.

‘GRATEFUL’ - Kate Middleton is 'cancer free' following 'incredibly tough' battle.

Bruce Springsteen and wife

Bruce Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, revealed her ongoing cancer battle. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

'NEW NORMAL' - Bruce Springsteen's wife announces blood cancer diagnosis.

DARE TO BARE - Jennifer Lopez, Princess Diana, Mariah Carey dare to bare in revenge dresses following celebrity breakups.

'UNSTOPPABLE' - Jennifer Lopez stuns at premiere of Ben Affleck-produced film 'Unstoppable'; actor is a no-show.

NEW YORK ROMANCE - Reese Witherspoon seen with new mystery man: what to know about wealthy NHL investor.

Dick Van Dyke in a classic tuxedo smiles as he grips his Creative Arts Emmy

After decades in the entertainment industry, Dick Van Dyke knows how he'd like to be remembered. (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

'SPOONFUL OF SUGAR' - Dick Van Dyke, 98, hopes to be remembered by fans for one thing.

CITY DATE NIGHT - Brad Pitt flaunts style on date night with Ines de Ramon, wears her initial around his neck.

MARILYN AND THE MONARCH - Queen Elizabeth ‘felt sorry’ for Marilyn Monroe after their only meeting: author.

Orlando Bloom looks serious in a white jacket in Cannes

Orlando Bloom spoke about losing nearly a third of his body weight for a new movie. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

‘WAS GONNA DIE’ - Orlando Bloom thought he 'was gonna die' from 52-pound weight loss for new movie.

Trending