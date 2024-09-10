Fox News Digital Entertainment Newsletter: James Earl Jones dead, Kate Middleton 'cancer free'

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

REST IN PEACE - James Earl Jones dead at 93.

‘GRATEFUL’ - Kate Middleton is 'cancer free' following 'incredibly tough' battle.

'NEW NORMAL' - Bruce Springsteen's wife announces blood cancer diagnosis.

DARE TO BARE - Jennifer Lopez, Princess Diana, Mariah Carey dare to bare in revenge dresses following celebrity breakups.

'UNSTOPPABLE' - Jennifer Lopez stuns at premiere of Ben Affleck-produced film 'Unstoppable'; actor is a no-show.

NEW YORK ROMANCE - Reese Witherspoon seen with new mystery man: what to know about wealthy NHL investor.

'SPOONFUL OF SUGAR' - Dick Van Dyke, 98, hopes to be remembered by fans for one thing.

CITY DATE NIGHT - Brad Pitt flaunts style on date night with Ines de Ramon, wears her initial around his neck.

MARILYN AND THE MONARCH - Queen Elizabeth ‘felt sorry’ for Marilyn Monroe after their only meeting: author.

‘WAS GONNA DIE’ - Orlando Bloom thought he 'was gonna die' from 52-pound weight loss for new movie.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube