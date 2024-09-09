James Earl Jones dead at 93

Award-winning actor James Earl Jones died Monday, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 93.

Jones was known for his voice role as Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" franchise, in addition to "Coming to America," "Field of Dreams," and "The Hunt for Red October."

The star of stage and screen "passed away this morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York surrounded by family," his representative shared in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Jones is one of the few entertainers to have earned the coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) during his career. He received two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and three Tony Awards.

While Jones did not win a competitive Oscar, he was presented with the Honorary Academy Award in by Sir Ben Kingsley.

