Jennifer Lopez, Princess Diana, Mariah Carey dare to bare in revenge dresses following celebrity breakups

Jennifer Lopez joins the list of Hollywood celebrities who are making bold fashion statements after their scandalous breakups.

Following Lopez’s dramatic split from Ben Affleck, the "Let’s Get Loud" singer stepped out in a daring metallic silver gown tied up at the sides with black velvet bows and paired with silver platform stiletto heels and a matching silver clutch bag.

While the 55-year-old pop star stepped out in style for the premiere of "Unstoppable," – he movie she worked on with ex Affleck – the Oscar-winning actor was a no-show.

JENNIFER LOPEZ SHOWS BEN AFFLECK WHAT HE’S MISSING AFTER DIVORCE IN SULTRY REVENGE PHOTO

Princess Diana made royal fashion history after she proved she was unfazed by her divorce from then Prince Charles.

In 1994, the late Princess of Wales infamously wore an off-the-shoulder little black dress on the same night her estranged husband, Prince Charles, admitted his infidelities on national television.

The royal donned the showstopping dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, to a gala after Charles confirmed in an ITV documentary he had an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

KING CHARLES, PRINCESS DIANA 'IN MORTAL COMBAT' OVER CAMILLA BEFORE DEVELOPING 'LASTING AFFECTION': AUTHOR

After Olive Wilde and Harry Styles called it quits, the "Don’t Worry Darling" director rocked a sheer black lace Dior dress to the People’s Choice Awards in 2022. Wilde topped off her risqué look with a belt cinched around the waist.

Along with Wilde’s revenge dress, the Hollywood actress-turned-director’s film took home the award for Drama Movie of the year.

In 2016, mega pop star Taylor Swift stunned in a sheer ensemble at the CMA Awards following a series of unlucky breakups.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer rocked a gown designed by Julien MacDonald after her split with DJ Calvin Harris before summer and had recently called it quits with actor Tom Hiddleston.

Swift presented Garth Brooks with Entertainer of the Year during the CMA Awards.

Following their 13-year relationship, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant decided to split in 2000.

Hurley was as good as gold in a metallic Valentino gown with a plunging neckline.

The "Bedazzled" star slipped into a stunning champagne-colored dress at an event hosted by the fashion designer.

Reality star Ariana Madix showed off her fit physique in a stunning red cutout dress for the jaw-dropping three-part season 10 reunion of "Vanderpump Rules."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER



Madix’s sexy look came weeks after she learned that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, had cheated on her with their costar Raquel Leviss. After the infamous "Scandoval," the couple called it quits.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens was soarin’ and flyin’ solo during the "Bad Boys for Life" premiere in January 2020.

Hudgens stunned in Old Hollywood glamour in an extravagant white gown decked out in feathers and rhinestones, which featured a high slit on the dress.

She stepped out on the red carpet hours after she and Austin Butler split after their 9-year relationship.

"Obsessed" singer Mariah Carey arrived at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in a sexy two-piece black outfit.

The Grammy winner arrived at the awards in a black bra top with a matching high slit skirt after she announced her separation from husband and former Sony CEO Tommy Mottola.

In 2022, model Emily Ratajkowski attended W magazine’s 50th anniversary party in a see-through, sparkling fishnet dress by Tory Burch.

While she left little to the imagination, the model turned heads in her lingerie look one month after she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.