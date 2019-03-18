Fox News Digital beats CNN to finish No. 1 in multi-platform views, total minutes in February

Fox News Digital picked up 1.5 billion multi-platform views during the month if February to finish No. 1, growing nine percent since last year and topping CNN.com for the first time since August 2018, comScore revealed Monday.

Fox News Digital averaged 3.6 billion total minutes, leading the multi-platform minute category for the fifth consecutive month and growing nearly 60 percent compared to last year.

CNN finished behind Fox News Digital in both categories, averaging 1.4 billion multi-platform views and 2.9 billion minutes, according to the comScore data.

“Having surpassed 100 million multi-platform uniques for the second month in a row and now beating CNN.com again in multi-platform views, we are confident that our strategy is paying off,” Fox News Digital Editor-in-Chief Porter Berry said in a statement.

Fox News Digital racked up a multi-platform unique audience of 104 million, the second consecutive month that it surpassed the 100-million plateau while growing 17 percent compared to Feb. 2018.

Fox News Digital also outperformed websites for The New York Times (87 million), Washington Post (82 million) and NBC News (68 million) among unique visitors.

“Not only is our user engaging with our brand across multiple devices for extended periods of time, but our creative content is compelling them to make the initial click and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this growth throughout 2019,” Berry continued.

The Fox News mobile app averaged 7.5 million uniques, topping CNN’s mobile app – which averaged 6.7 million -- for the third month.

Fox News Digital joins Fox News Channel in beating CNN, as FNC dominated February ratings, finishing the month as the most-watched network with “Hannity” as top-rated cable news program, according to Nielsen Media Research.

FNC picked up the total-day crown for the 32nd straight month, averaging 1.5 million viewers compared to 1.1 million for second-place MSNBC. Nickelodeon, HGTV and ID Discovery rounded out the top five; CNN averaged 707,000 viewers to place sixth.