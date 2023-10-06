Expand / Collapse search
Former Nickelodeon star joins Playboy; Tupac Shakur murder suspect makes first appearance in court

Josh Duhamel blames Hollywood for his split from Fergie, Elizabeth Hurley reflects on early days with Hugh Grant

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Former Nickelodeon star joins Playboy; Tupac Shakur murder suspect makes first appearance in court (Getty Images)

GAME SHAKER - Former Nickelodeon star explains why she's posing for Playboy. Continue reading here…

IN COURT - Tupac Shakur murder suspect makes first appearance in Las Vegas court. Continue reading here…

Tupac Shakur murder suspect makes first appearance in Las Vegas court. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department / Getty Images)

‘PROFOUND LOSS’ - 'Django Unchained' Keith Jefferson actor dead at 53. Continue reading here…

WONDER YEARS - Danica McKellar says leaving Los Angeles was a 'life improvement.' Continue reading here…

Danica McKellar says leaving Los Angeles was a 'life improvement.' (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

SOUL-CRUSHING - Josh Duhamel blames Hollywood for Fergie divorce, says it can 'suck the soul out of you.' Continue reading here…

GAME OF THRONES - Sophie Turner battles Joe Jonas in a nasty custody fight. Continue reading here…

‘PERSONALLY DISTURBING’ - Robin Williams’ daughter, Tom Hanks, Keira Knightley are among the stars fighting against AI. Continue reading here…

‘SHAKEN TO THEIR CORE’ - 'The Exorcist: Believer' replicates this key trait of 1973 horror movie, filmmakers say. Continue reading here…

‘WEIRD’ SEX - Rachel Bilson suggests it's 'weird' if 40-year-old single men only had 4 sex partners. Continue reading here…

Rachel Bilson suggests it's 'weird' if 40-year-old single men only had 4 sex partners.  (Getty Images)

‘ALARMING’ PAST - Elizabeth Hurley reflects on early days with Hugh Grant, famous safety pin dress. Continue reading here…

