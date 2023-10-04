Tupac Shakur murder suspect makes first appearance in Las Vegas court

The man facing a murder charge in the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis' arraignment was delayed until Oct. 19.

Police say Davis was the mastermind behind the fatal shooting. He was indicted on the charge of open murder with use of a deadly weapon along with a gang enhancement, prosecutors first revealed during a press conference Friday.

In 2018, Davis made media statements that "reinvigorated" the investigation, police explained.

The charges were revealed hours after Davis, 60, was arrested while on a walk near his home.

Grand jurors also voted to add sentencing enhancements for the use of a deadly weapon and alleged gang activity. If Davis is convicted, that could add decades to his sentence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said a grand jury had been seated in the case for "several months." The district attorney described Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur.

Police also revealed Davis obtained the gun used to kill Shakur from a "close associate." Davis was described as the "shot-caller" of a group of three suspects – all now deceased – and accused of orchestrating the plan to murder the rapper.

Shakur was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996.

The rapper was riding shotgun in Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight's black BMW when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them while they were stopped at a light. In an interview done by Davis in 2018, he claimed everyone in the Cadillac that night was a member of the South Side Compton Crips gang.

The gang was looking for Shakur, who had allegedly brawled with a member in the hours leading up to the fatal shooting.

Davis, who made the admission during the "Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G." documentary, only revealed the gunshots came from the back seat.

Shakur was just 25 at the time. His fourth solo record, "All Eyez on Me," was still at the top of the charts with about 5 million copies sold.

Davis has long been known to investigators and his home was raided by police on July 17 in connection to Tupac Shakur's death.

"Come out with your hands up and your hands empty!" law enforcement officers were heard yelling in SWAT video as blue and red lights lit up the otherwise quiet neighborhood in the city of Henderson, which is about 20 miles from the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities seized a Pokeball USB drive, an iPhone, three iPads (one with a cracked screen), four laptops, a tablet, a desktop computer, several external hard drives, copies of the book "Compton Street Legends," a Vibe magazine about Shakur and two "black tubs" of photos, according to the search warrant.

Police also searched for "notes, writings, ledgers and other handwritten or typed documents" about anything mentioning the murder of Shakur, the documents stated.

During the Sept. 29 press conference, authorities confirmed that they seized evidence using the search warrant that "corroborated" information they had collected during the investigation.

Fox News Digital's Chris Eberhart and the Associated Press contributed to this report.