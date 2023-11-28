Former child actor Evan Ellingson's cause of death revealed

Former "CSI: Miami" star Evan Ellingson’s cause of death earlier this month was revealed to be an accidental fentanyl overdose, the San Bernardino County coroner’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

His manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s death register.

Ellingson, 35, was found dead in his bedroom in Fontana, California, on Nov. 5.

His father previously told Fox News Digital that he had struggled with drug addiction for years, "but was doing really well recently so we are all in shock and devastated right now," Michael Ellingson said at the time.

Ellingson is perhaps best known for playing Kyle Harmon, the son of David Caruso’s Detective Horatio Caine, across 18 episodes on "CSI: Miami." His last credited appearance on the show was in 2010.

The California-born actor also appeared in other high-profile projects throughout his career as a child actor.

In 2009, he co-starred with Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin in the drama "My Sister’s Keeper" and made an appearance in Clint Eastwood’s "Letters from Iwo Jima."

He also appeared as the nephew of Kiefer Sutherland’s character, Jack Bauer, on "24" during season six.

Ellingson was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the city of La Verne, California, with three brothers, according to his IMDb profile.

His first role was in the 2001 TV movie "Living in Fear," followed by "General Hospital," "Titus," "Mad TV" and "Bones."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.