Mick Fleetwood says he's reconciled with Lindsey Buckingham after Fleetwood Mac drama in 2018

Mick Fleetwood revealed that he has reconciled with former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham after a more than two-year estrangement.

Buckingham was somewhat unceremoniously booted from the band in 2018 over alleged friction with his fellow band members, especially Stevie Nicks. The ensuing split led to a lawsuit between Buckingham and the band that was eventually settled out of court. He was replaced with Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, however, Fleetwood admitted that he has since reconnected with Buckingham. Following the death of their fellow bandmate, Peter Green, in July of 2020, the duo had a reason to start talking again and managed to bury the hatchet.

"I’ve really enjoyed being re-connected with Lindsey, which has been gracious and open," Fleetwood explained. "And both of us have been beautifully honest about who we are and how we got to where we were."

FLEETWOOD MAC SONG FROM 1977 CHARTS FOLLOWING SPIKE IN POPULARITY FROM VIRAL MEME

The obvious question to come out of the reconciliation news is whether or not enough fences have been mended among the band members to finally pull the trigger on the long-talked-about farewell tour.

"Strange things can happen," Fleetwood told the outlet when asked. "I look at Fleetwood Mac as a huge family. Everyone plays an important role in our history, even someone like [early '70s] guitarist Bob Welch, who was huge and sometimes gets forgotten. Lindsey’s position in Fleetwood Mac will, for obvious reasons, never been forgotten, as it should never be forgotten."

MICK FLEETWOOD, STEVIE NICKS, MORE CELEBS REACT TO DEATH OF FLEETWOOD MAC CO-FOUNDER PETER GREEN

"My vision of things happening in the future is really far-reaching," he continued. "Would I love to think that [reunion] could happen? Yeah. I’d love to think that all of us could be healed, and also respect the people who are in the band, Neil Finn and Michael Campbell."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fleetwood noted that the biggest hurdle would be fixing the strained relationship between Buckingham and Nicks. While the musician said he couldn’t speak to the state of their relationship, he noted that, for his part, he’s excited to get back to collaborating with his former band member.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know for a fact that I intend to make music and play again with Lindsey," he says. "I would love that. It doesn’t have to be in Fleetwood Mac. And Fleetwood Mac is such a strange story. All the players in the play are able to talk and speak for themselves. Somehow, I would love the elements that are not healed to be healed. I love the fantasy that we could cross that bridge and everyone could leave with creative, holistic energy, and everyone could be healed with grace and dignity."