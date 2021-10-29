Rapper Fetty Wap arrested in NYC in connection with federal drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested in New York City, Fox News can confirm.

A law enforcement source told Fox News on Friday that FBI agents arrested the rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, on Thursday afternoon at CitiField in Queens, New York in connection with federal drug charges.

Fetty Wap is expected to be arraigned on the charges in the city Friday. However, information about the charges are unclear as the indictment in the case is still sealed.

Representatives for the rapper did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

This is far from the first time that Fetty Wap has been in legal trouble. Most recently, in 2019, he was arrested in Las Vegas over an alleged assault involving hotel workers. He was charged at the time with three counts of battery. The incident reportedly stems from an argument he got into with a parking attendant. Police initially said at the time that he struck an employee at the hotel. However, it was later said that he committed battery on three.

In 2017, he was arrested for an alleged DUI along with 14 other charges including reckless driving and operating a vehicle with an expired license.

At the time, he was allegedly spotted drag racing another vehicle on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn. TMZ reported at the time he was going over 100 mph in a 50 mph zone in his 2015 Mercedes-Benz. The specific model was not identified, but Maxwell has owned several of the company's high-performance cars.

New York Police Department spokesman Sgt. Thomas Antonetti told the Associated Press that Maxwell was pulled over and registered a blood-alcohol level of .09. The legal limit in New York is .08.

This latest arrest comes during a difficult year for the rapper. In August, it was revealed that his 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, had died. The child’s mother, Turquoise Miami, confirmed the news of her death in a public Instagram.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," she wrote at the time.