Chrissy Teigen looking to do a 'Meghan Markle'-type interview with Oprah Winfrey to 'tell her truth': report

Chrissy Teigen is apparently looking to tap Oprah Winfrey for a Meghan Markle-style sit-down interview in hopes of salvaging her reputation amid a growing number of bullying claims made against the cookbook author, according to a new report.

Teigen, 35, is reportedly "being advised to go into hiding and lay low" in the wake of the public onslaught of criticism centered on her social media behavior aimed at selective celebrities like Courtney Stodden, as well as, alleged bullying and behind-the-scenes mistreatment of fashion designer Michel Costello.

"Chrissy is in talks with Oprah to do a Meghan Markle sit-down type interview and tell her truth," a source alleged to the "Naughty But Nice" podcast. "Chrissy is a fighter and believes that she is such an excellent communicator that there isn’t a mess she can’t talk her way out of!"

Teigen has issued two written apologies since Stodden – who identifies using the pronouns they/them – publicly revealed that Teigen told the reality star they should kill themselves. Stodden was 16 at the time they received the message from Teigen.

Among Teigen’s past actions that she has since apologized for are allegedly suggesting that Lindsay Lohan physically harm herself out of jealousy. The ordeal resulted in a great deal of backlash for the once-beloved star, which many consider ironic given her tendency to slam others for problematic behaviors. Farrah Abraham also accused her of bullying her in 2013.

Reps for Teigen and Winfrey did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Of Teigen’s reported about-face, the source pressed to the podcast that "every news outlet in the world has contacted Chrissy about getting her first on-camera interview, but Oprah is her first choice." The insider added, "If Oprah can forgive Chrissy, then so can the nation."

On Monday, the mother of two took to Twitter to share a lengthy post she penned on Medium addressing the "VERY humbling few weeks" and offering her apologies to anyone she may have hurt.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she stated.

The star goes on to unequivocally denounce her past actions. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," Teigen wrote.

On Tuesday, TMZ cameras caught up with Teigen’s EGOT-holding husband and "The Voice" coach John Legend who revealed to the outlet that she was doing "great" amid the public debacle.

Elsewhere in Teigen’s public decree, she wrote how she realized, "I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted. If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."

"Life has made me more empathetic," she added. "I’m more understanding of what motivates trolling — the instant gratification that you get from lashing out and clapping back, throwing rocks at someone you think is invincible because they’re famous. Also, I know now how it feels to be on the receiving end of incredible vitriol. Believe me, the irony of this is not lost on me."

