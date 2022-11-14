Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fans slam 'Jeopardy!' for 'tasteless' clue

Actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster competed on Sunday's episode

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
A clue on Sunday night's episode of the beloved game show "Jeopardy!" was slammed by fans for being "tasteless."

The evening's episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy," in which actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster competed, included an opening category that featured the letter "A" in the responses.

One clue read, "In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla's Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters."

Mayim Bialik, co-host of "Jeopardy!," hosted Sunday evening's celebrity edition episode.

Mayim Bialik, co-host of "Jeopardy!," hosted Sunday evening's celebrity edition episode. (Casey Durkin)

While the correct answer was, "What are alligators," fans criticized the mention of Laundrie.

"Jeopardy! just had the most absurd question I have ever seen in my life," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote, "What the f---, Jeopardy! A Brian Laundrie question? Tasteless."

Still another added, "That Jeopardy! question mentioning Brian Laundrie and the answer was alligators?? What the actual h---, that was so… out of line. Not necessary! There was no reason to mention him at all!"

Moab, Utah, Police Officer Eric Pratt is seen speaking to Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, 2021.

Moab, Utah, Police Officer Eric Pratt is seen speaking to Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12, 2021. (Moab City Police Department)

Laundrie was the primary person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, in 2021.

Gabby Petito in her sophomore year and Brian Laundrie as a junior at Bayport-Blue Point High School in New York.

Gabby Petito in her sophomore year and Brian Laundrie as a junior at Bayport-Blue Point High School in New York. (Fox News Digital)

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her mother.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: Brian Laundrie's parents inside Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida Video

Laundrie's skeletal remains were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Oct. 20, 2021, near his Florida home. It was later announced that he had died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

