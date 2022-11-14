Fans slam 'Jeopardy!' for 'tasteless' clue

A clue on Sunday night's episode of the beloved game show "Jeopardy!" was slammed by fans for being "tasteless."

The evening's episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy," in which actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster competed, included an opening category that featured the letter "A" in the responses.

One clue read, "In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla's Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters."

While the correct answer was, "What are alligators," fans criticized the mention of Laundrie.

"Jeopardy! just had the most absurd question I have ever seen in my life," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

This is the most tasteless and insensitive answer I've ever seen on any Jeopardy! What the hell were they thinking? Making light of that tragic situation is repugnant. Damn. #CelebrityJeopardy pic.twitter.com/Eyw7qOPH28 — CFLPhinsFan (@CFLPhinsFan) November 14, 2022

Another wrote, "What the f---, Jeopardy! A Brian Laundrie question? Tasteless."

Still another added, "That Jeopardy! question mentioning Brian Laundrie and the answer was alligators?? What the actual h---, that was so… out of line. Not necessary! There was no reason to mention him at all!"

Laundrie was the primary person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, in 2021.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her mother.

Laundrie's skeletal remains were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Oct. 20, 2021, near his Florida home. It was later announced that he had died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.