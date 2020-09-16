Fans upset over Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett's 2020 ACM Awards entertainer of the year tie

The Academy of Country Music Awards left fans stunned when, for the first time in its history, the evening ended in a tie between Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett for entertainer of the year.

While the award is a hallowed one among country musicians and fans alike, some fans weren't terribly pleased to see it split between the two crooners.

"Of course they had to make the ACM Awards Entertainer a Tie and make sure a man still won, couldn’t let a well deserving, hard working woman have it this year on her own," said one viewer on Twitter. "Over this s--t."

"ACM Awards with a TIE for Entertainer of the Year?! Participation trophy generation at its finest," stated another. "Next up will be a World Series tie where both teams win! Loser mentality."

"Seriously?!? 'What are you gonna tell her?'... When you can't have Entertainer of the year by yourself... and it needs to be shared with a man," one fan said angrily, referencing Mickey Guyton's pro-woman anthem "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

The viewer added: "Y'all know nobody compares to @carrieunderwood right now!

Another Twitter user responded and said the Academy of Country Music should be "ASHAMED."

"They know @carrieunderwood is so gracious; I would’ve told them to take their award and shove it," they said.

"I’m furious. You couldn’t let a female win on her own. This is ridiculous and so embarrassing," said a viewer.

"I just don't understand why they didn't have another round of voting where people chose between Carrie and Thomas Rhett," suggested a fan. "Imagine the Super Bowl or a World Series game ending in a tie."

However, there were a handful of people that were happy to see both artists take home the prize.

"CONGRATS x2 to our top Favorites for EOTY, CARRIE & THOMAS!!! We love you both SO much!!" gushed a fan, adding a string of emojis.

"In all seriousness, congrats to @ThomasRhett as well. He has always seemed like a kind, genuine guy," said another. "@carrieunderwood and @ThomasRhett always make sure to give God the glory and tonight they both won."

A third said the tie was "well deserved."