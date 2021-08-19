Fabio reveals he sleeps in hyperbaric chamber to avoid aging

Fabio just revealed one of his secrets to avoid aging.

The 62-year-old, who is known for staying in tip-top shape and leading an active life, explained in a new interview that he sleeps in a hyperbaric chamber.

The reason? "Reverses the aging process," the Italian native shared with People magazine.

Fabio, whose born name is Fabio Lanzoni, has been open before about his lifestyle, which involves pumping iron at the gym and staying away from drugs and alcohol.

He's also pretty specific about what he eats. He's said before he is not one to indulge in sugary foods.

The romance-novel cover model also dished on his love life and admitted that he's on the hunt for a partner who shares his interests.

"There is quantity but I want quality," Fabio explained when discussing his dating life.

The star said he still has a desire to have kids but is pretty specific about the type of woman he feels would best suit him. Because he has properties in both Los Angeles and Washington state, one of his sticking points is that a prospective partner would need to be comfortable "in the middle of nature."

"She can't be afraid about bugs," he added.

Plus, Fabio reiterated his stance on social media, which he's previously said he has absolutely no interest in. He's hoping if he does find a partner to settle down with one day, she'd be on the same page.

Yahoo notes that the actor has been open about his distaste for social networking sites before.

"A lot of people today don’t live life anymore. It's computer, phone, tablet. Their brains are going to be fried 15 years from now. I love life and I spend every single minute living it," he previously said.

Fabio skyrocketed to fame in the '90s through his many appearances in movies, TV shows and commercials. In 2016, he became an American citizen.