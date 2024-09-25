'Extreme Makeover' star Eduardo Xol dead at 58, one week after being stabbed

Eduardo Xol, who starred in "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" in the early 2000s, has died. He was 58.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's website, the actor and TV personality died Sept. 20, just ten days after sustaining injuries from an alleged stabbing attack. His time of injury was listed as 5:41 a.m. Sept. 10. He died at 12:19 p.m. Sept. 20.

On Sept. 10, the Palm Springs Police Department reported receiving a call at that time from a man requesting help, Gustavo Araiza, a lieutenant with the Palms Springs Police Department, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Xol had a significant number of injuries. Xol claimed he had been stabbed but did not identify the suspect at the time.

Hours later, a man named Richard Joseph Gonzales called police dispatch and claimed he had been assaulted the previous night, the statement added. After a thorough investigation, police arrested Gonzales on suspicion of attempted murder in Xol's stabbing.

Gonzalez is being held without bail. Police told Fox News Digital that, from what they can tell, the two men were acquaintances, and they knew each other.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Xol and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" for comment.

Friends and fans of Xol have been sharing tributes to the Los Angeles native online.

"It’s nearly incomprehensible that I’m writing this post as a goodbye to someone who has been so present, so important in my life," Xol's friend, Richard Pérez-Feria, wrote on Instagram. "When I first learned that Eduardo Xol had passed, I went numb. It was impossible to process that information as it didn’t square with my thousands of experiences with him.

"Please don’t ask me how or why at this point…what matters most is who he was: A talented, beautiful, passionate friend, brother, son and partner," he continued. "The millions of laughs, hopes and secrets we shared remain at the fore of my thoughts. I want to honor my dear friend and celebrate his life as one that mattered to so many. He certainly mattered to me. Sending healing love at this horrific time to his circle of friends and family who loved him so. Sadly, tomorrow isn’t promised. Love each other. Rest in peace, Eduardo."

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.