Taylor Swift performs 'Betty' at 2020 ACM Awards, first time on the stage in seven years

Nearly two months after the release of her latest album, Taylor Swift has performed the song "Betty" on stage for the first time at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Swift kept her performance simple as she played guitar while seated on a stool with light pouring in from behind her.

In addition to being the first performance of the song, the 30-year-old star's time on stage served as the first time she performed at the ACM Awards in seven years.

Her last performance, in 2013, took place not long before the "Shake It Off" singer transitioned to pop music.

For her appearance, Swift donned tan slacks and a sparkling red top. She wore her hair in a simple up-do with her blonde bangs hanging just above her eyes.

This year's ACM Awards are being broadcast from three different locations known throughout the country music community: The Grand Ole Opry House, the Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium.

Swift played at the iconic Opry House.

The performance comes shortly after reports surfaced indicating the singer did her own styling, hair and makeup for the event.

"We are speechless!! Living for @taylorswift13's performance of #betty at the #ACMawards," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Another gushed: "HER VOCALS IN BETTY IS ASTRONOMICAL MISS TAYLOR SWIFT YOU HAVE LEFT US SPEACHLESS [sic.] ONCE AGAIN."