Evelyn Lozada: By talking about miscarriages she hopes other women 'feel at peace'

Reality star Evelyn Lozada said she hopes by talking about her two recent miscarriages she could help other women deal with their own loss.

Lozada, 40, who is mother to 23-year-old daughter Shaniece and 2-year-old son Leo, revealed in June during the first season of her OWN reality show that she had miscarried – something that her doctor predicted might happen because of her low hormone levels.

This week, Lozada, who is engaged to baseball player Carl Crawford, told Life & Style Weekly that she miscarried again on Thanksgiving Day but didn’t tell anyone until days later because she “didn’t want to dampen the mood.”

She told Fox News Latino during a phone interview on Wednesday that it has not been an easy year, but that she finds “peace in knowing that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

“Both miscarriages only a handful of people, my immediate family (knew),” the “Livin’ Lozada star said. “Once my story came out, friends shared their stories. You feel like, ‘OK, I’m not that different.’ It’s more comforting and helps you feel better.”

She said because the topic is so taboo, many women blame themselves after a miscarriage and wallow in sadness.

“So many women don’t talk about it. Women are embarrassed and they think it’s their fault,” she said. “But it’s not my fault. There’s nothing I could have done to avoid it.”

In her upcoming second season of “Livin’ Lozada,” the mother of two will open up about her second miscarriage – something she said the network’s owner, Oprah Winfrey, praised her for doing.

“I talk about it on the show, and I hope that talking about it will help other women feel more at peace,” she said.

She said it is difficult to lose a child – no matter how far along the woman is in her pregnancy, and it’s difficult for a woman to cope with no matter what the woman’s racial or cultural background is.

“It’s woman thing. It’s not a cultural thing,” Lozada said. “No matter if you’re 6 weeks or 12 weeks, you get an automatic connection to that baby as soon as you find out you’re pregnant.”

Lozada said despite her two miscarriages, she wants to try again for another child.

“Thankfully for me, both miscarriages were natural. I’m in the clear to start again,” she said.

“Livin’ Lozada” returns to OWN on May 7.