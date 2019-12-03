Expand / Collapse search
'Bach' star Evan Bass to pay $150K for alleged false advertising

By Nate Day | Fox News
Former "Bachelorette" contestant Evan Bass is set to pay a very large sum in a "deceptive" advertising suit regarding erectile dysfunction ads put out by his men's clinic.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly, the Attorney General of Tennessee filed a complaint against Bass, 36, to "protect consumers and the integrity of the commercial marketplace."

The documents allege that Tennessee Men's Clinic "sold erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and other men’s sexual function treatments in Tennessee through multiple widely-disseminated, deceptive marketing campaigns" via advertising which "misrepresented the efficacy, suitability, cost, and administration by doctors of its sexual function treatments."

Furthermore, Bass is being accused of having "created and oversaw the deceptive advertising."

Bass, who met his wife Carly Waddell on the third season of "Bachelor in Paradise," hasn't admitted to contributing to the advertisements, but has agreed to by $150,000.