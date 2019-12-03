Sharon Osbourne on Gabrielle Union's 'AGT' exit: 'I didn't get let go'

Former “America’s Got Talent” judge Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about the controversial exit of Gabrielle Union following reports that she faced racial discrimination on set.

The 67-year-old host spoke about the controversy as well as her experience on the competition show during Monday’s episode of “The Talk.”

Osbourne, who was a host on "AGT" from Seasons 2 through 7, noted that she left the show on her own in 2012.

“It’s hard,” she began. “Everybody’s experience on a show is different, and I was at that show for six years. I didn’t get let go. I left.”

Unlike Union, Osbourne noted that her problem with the position had nothing to do with the people behind the scenes of “AGT,” but rather its network, NBC.

“I left. And that’s the truth. I left because NBC, not because of the show. I had my own problems with the network. I don’t know about any of her concerns about the show,” she said of Union’s gripes with producers.

Osbourne continued: “Obviously, there wasn’t anybody of color on the panel when I was there. So, I honestly can’t say. But when I was there it was, you know, a great show to work on.”

“The crew and everybody was amazing to me, everybody, except the network,” Osbourne concluded.

NBC and the producers of “America’s Got Talent” previously released a joint statement in response to backlash from Union’s firing.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the joint statement said. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

The message comes just days after Variety broke the news that Union was let go from the show after submitting complaints about the series reportedly fostering a toxic workplace.

Sources also told the outlet that Union was told that her rotating hairstyles were "too black" for the show's audience.

Union, 47, reportedly complained to NBC's human resources department about a joke made by "AGT" guest star Jay Leno that she found insensitive toward Asian communities.

After the news broke, Union took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support, saying: "So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever."

Fox News' Nate Dat contributed to this report.