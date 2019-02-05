'Young and the Restless' star Shemar Moore remembers late co-star Kristoff St. John

Following the tragic loss of his friend and former co-star, Kristoff St. John, actor Shemar Moore opened up about how much of an impact the late soap star had on his life and career.

As previously reported, St. John was reportedly found dead in his San Fernando Valley home at age 52. A cause of death has not yet been made public. The late actor rose to fame thanks to his long-running role as Neil Winters on “The Young and the Restless.”

Joining him on the soap opera was Moore, who prior to his roles on “S.W.A.T.” and “Criminal Minds” played Malcolm Winters, Neil’s half-brother, who joined the outpouring of support. Speaking to People, Moore discussed the loss of his friend and even went as far as to call him a brother.

“He didn’t have to embrace me the way he did. When I came in and was trying to find my way and he saw how scared I was, he saw how nervous I was,” Moore told the outlet. “He saw my six pack and all that, but he just saw me and he embraced me like a brother. If he hadn’t embraced me, I would have never got my sure footing in the beginning days.”

Moore continued: “Without Kristoff St. John, there’s no Neil Winters. Without Neil Winters, there’s no opportunity for Malcolm Winters. And without Malcolm Winters, there’s no Shemar Moore. And if Shemar Moore didn’t get my chance to try on The Young & the Restless, then I don’t sit here today with let alone this career or this life. Not in this way. And I will give Kristoff, and I always have given Kristoff — and I’m not just saying this to be cute because of what’s happening today — I told him in the beginning because he embraced me the way he embraced me is the only reason that I have the life and career that I have.”

The star, 48, went on to discuss St. John’s impact on fans and the soap community noting that his relatives believed his co-star was “the sexiest black man on television” even before he was cast in the role. He heralded his acting talents as that of a man “so committed to his craft” that always wanted to be better.

The 52-year-old played Neil Winters on the famous soap opera since 1991. The role earned him multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations as well as several NAACP Image Awards.