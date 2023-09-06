Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ethan Hawke addresses directing daughter Maya's sex scenes in new film: 'I couldn't care less'

Hawke and Uma Thurman were married for 7 years and share 2 children: Maya and Levon

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Ethan Hawke says Willie Nelson provides ‘clarity’ during times of struggle Video

Ethan Hawke says Willie Nelson provides ‘clarity’ during times of struggle

Ethan Hawke celebrates Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday and tells Fox News Digital ‘a lot of people disagree, but a lot of people can agree about Willie Nelson’

Ethan Hawke's latest professional endeavor could be construed by some as a taxing personal challenge. He had to direct his eldest daughter's sex scenes in their upcoming film "Wildcat."

However, the actor said he was completely unbothered.

"We were so comfortable with it. I couldn’t care less," Hawke told Variety.

Maya Hawke, 25, plays late novelist Flannery O’Connor in the biographical movie and also portrays several of O'Connor's characters from her short stories, some of which have intimate scenes.

MAYA HAWKE LIED TO ETHAN HAWKE ABOUT SKIPPING THERAPY TO LOSE VIRGINITY: 'MY FATHER WAS VERY UPSET'

Maya Hawke in an electric blue jacket smiles next to father Ethan Hawke in a black suit jacket and STRIKE shirt in Telluride, Colorado

Ethan and Maya Hawke smile for a photo at the premiere of their new film "Wildcat" at the 50th Telluride Film Festival. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ABA)

"We needed to take care of Rafael and Cooper," he joked of the characters in the film. "I think it was weird for them," he told the outlet. 

"We made sure to have an intimacy coordinator on set for them," Maya continued, leaning into the bit. "So that they felt safe and comfortable and not like they were being spied on," she said of the characters, "by some creepy dad," Ethan added.

Maya Hawke in a plaid jacket hugs her father Ethan in a salmon jacket tightly

The father-daughter duo insisted that there was no awkwardness on set for them when Ethan directed Maya Hawke's sex scenes. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

If intimacy scenes could not dissuade Maya from working with her father, neither would preconceived conceptions about working with family. "Before we started…everyone was asking me, ‘Are you nervous to work with your dad?’ I hadn’t thought to be," she said.

Ethan said he heard similar remarks cautioning him of working with his daughter. "I started thinking, ‘What am I not seeing? What am I missing?’" he shared. "But this is our safe place." 

"Making art together," Maya added.

Ethan Hawke, MMaya Hawke in a floral dress rests her head against her father Ethan Hawke's on the carpetaya Thurman-Hawke

Ethan and Maya Hawke say they did not listen to outside noise when it came to warnings about working together. (Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty Images)

Amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the father-daughter duo were permitted to speak with the press due to an interim agreement previously made with the low-budget film.

In a time when nepotism in the entertainment industry is heavily scrutinized and discussed, Maya is aware that she is perceived to be a ‘nepo-baby.’ She is also the daughter of actress Uma Thurman.

Luna Therman-Russon sits next to her brother Levon Hawke in an army green jacket who sits next to Maya Hawke who Uma Thurman in a trench coat cozies up to

Uma Thurman poses with her three children, from left to right, Luna Therman-Russon, Levon Hawke and Maya Hawke. (Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had moments of insecurity about it while we were shooting the movie…But the internet doesn’t have a lot of nuances. My dad has been a massive teacher for me, and we want to work together. We like being with each other."

"If someone wants to criticize us for working together, that’s totally fair. You have to let people have their opinion," Ethan noted. "You just have to try to do a good job when you’re onstage."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending