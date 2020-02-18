Esther Scott, 'Boyz n the Hood' and 'Dreamgirls' actress, dead at 66

Esther Scott, known for her roles in "Boyz n the Hood" and "Dreamgirls," has died at the age of 66.

A relative of Scott's confirmed the news of her passing to Fox News.

Scott died on Friday, Feb. 14 in the hospital following an apparent heart attack several days earlier, according to TMZ.

The heart attack took place on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Scott's Santa Monica, Calif., home, where she was later found unconscious before being taken to the hospital, the outlet reported. She remained in the hospital until her passing.

According to her IMDb page, Scott appeared in 73 films and television shows, most recently "Pure Genius" and "The Birth of a Nation," both appearances taking place in 2016.

Her other high-profile jobs included appearances in "ER," "Full House," "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Austin Powers."

Scott's sister offered a statement to TMZ, saying, "She loved what she did. She would get stopped on the street often and people would recognize her -- but they didn't know her name. Hopefully, now people will remember her name, her work and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry."