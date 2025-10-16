Expand / Collapse search
Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski gets her wings in stunning Victoria's Secret runway debut at age 34

Model Emily Ratajkowski previously appeared in Victoria's Secret 2023 Icon Campaign

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Emily Ratajkowski stunned on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway during her debut.

The 34-year-old model walked the runway wearing a matching pink bra and underwear set. Ratajkowski was given angel wings for her debut, shaped like an orchid flower. Ratajkowski's look was accessorized with bedazzled knee-high heels and pink gloves.

While her role in the legendary Victoria's Secret Fashion Show marked her first runway walk, Ratajkowski has worked with the lingerie brand before. In 2023, Ratajkowski appeared in the brand's Icon Campaign.

"I grew up looking at images of Gisele, Candice, Naomi, and Adriana, so it’s simply surreal to be included in a campaign next to them," she told Popsugar that year. "Those women were larger than life to me – they still are in many ways – and that’s what it means to be iconic. Their beauty and the images they’ve produced with incredible photographers and designers and teams were and are so artful. They represent so much."

Emily Ratajkowski walks VS runway wearing pink lingerie

Emily Ratajkowski walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time at age 34. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski wears pink on the VS Fashion show runway

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at Steiner Studios on Oct. 15. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ratajkowski signed with Ford Models at the age of 14. She began doing catalog and print work for brands before landing a cover shoot with treats! magazine in 2012. The risqué cover helped launch Ratajkowski's career.

Shortly after, Ratajkowski experienced her big break in Robin Thicke's 2013 music video for his hit song "Blurred Lines." Ratajkowski appeared topless in the music video, which sparked controversy at the time.

Ratajkowski began booking more modeling gigs and was named Esquire's Woman of the Year in 2013.

Emily Ratajkowski poses at the end of the VS Fashion Show runway

Emily Ratajkowski previously worked with Victoria's Secret for the brand's Icon Campaign in 2023. (TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic)

Emily Ratajkowski wears a pink bra and underwear for the VS Fashion show

Emily Ratajkowski signed with Ford Models at age 14. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Ratajkowski has also appeared in a handful of films and TV shows.

She landed her first big role in 2014 as Ben Affleck's mistress in the psychological thriller film "Gone Girl." Following the role, Ratajkowski set out to prove she was a "serious actress with longevity." She landed roles in "We Are Your Friends," "Entourage," "Easy," "I Feel Pretty" and "Cruise" before deciding acting wasn't for her.

"…I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?’" Ratajkowski previously told the Los Angeles Times.

Emily Ratajkowski backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion show wearing a robe

Emily Ratajkowski poses backstage for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Emily Ratajkowski wears a pink robe and hair rollers before the VS Fashion show

Emily Ratajkowski joined Victoria's Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, Behati Prinsloo and Gigi Hadid for the fashion show. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Ratajkowski took on a new endeavor after turning her back on Hollywood. The model launched her own swimwear line, Inamorata, in 2017. At the time, she confirmed her project was self-funded.

"I have basically a consultant and an assistant, and then it’s all me," the former actress told Vogue

"It’s been really, really fun. I’ve been doing different things with different people, but to have complete control is really special and exciting."

