Emily Ratajkowski gets her wings in stunning Victoria's Secret runway debut at age 34

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emily Ratajkowski stunned on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway during her debut.

The 34-year-old model walked the runway wearing a matching pink bra and underwear set. Ratajkowski was given angel wings for her debut, shaped like an orchid flower. Ratajkowski's look was accessorized with bedazzled knee-high heels and pink gloves.

While her role in the legendary Victoria's Secret Fashion Show marked her first runway walk, Ratajkowski has worked with the lingerie brand before. In 2023, Ratajkowski appeared in the brand's Icon Campaign.

"I grew up looking at images of Gisele, Candice, Naomi, and Adriana, so it’s simply surreal to be included in a campaign next to them," she told Popsugar that year. "Those women were larger than life to me – they still are in many ways – and that’s what it means to be iconic. Their beauty and the images they’ve produced with incredible photographers and designers and teams were and are so artful. They represent so much."

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI FLAUNTS SUMMER BODY DURING POOLSIDE FASHION MOMENT

Ratajkowski signed with Ford Models at the age of 14. She began doing catalog and print work for brands before landing a cover shoot with treats! magazine in 2012. The risqué cover helped launch Ratajkowski's career.

Shortly after, Ratajkowski experienced her big break in Robin Thicke's 2013 music video for his hit song "Blurred Lines." Ratajkowski appeared topless in the music video, which sparked controversy at the time.

Ratajkowski began booking more modeling gigs and was named Esquire's Woman of the Year in 2013.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ratajkowski has also appeared in a handful of films and TV shows.

She landed her first big role in 2014 as Ben Affleck's mistress in the psychological thriller film "Gone Girl." Following the role, Ratajkowski set out to prove she was a "serious actress with longevity." She landed roles in "We Are Your Friends," "Entourage," "Easy," "I Feel Pretty" and "Cruise" before deciding acting wasn't for her.

"…I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?’" Ratajkowski previously told the Los Angeles Times.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ratajkowski took on a new endeavor after turning her back on Hollywood. The model launched her own swimwear line, Inamorata, in 2017. At the time, she confirmed her project was self-funded.

"I have basically a consultant and an assistant, and then it’s all me," the former actress told Vogue .

"It’s been really, really fun. I’ve been doing different things with different people, but to have complete control is really special and exciting."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP