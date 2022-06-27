'Elvis' takes No. 1 after tie with 'Top Gun: Maverick'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" took the No. 1 spot at the box office after a close tie with "Top Gun: Maverick," with "Elvis" reporting $31.1 million in weekend sales.

"Elvis" began its opening weekend on June 24, with expectations of the film bringing in closer to $25 million in ticket sales, according to the Associated Press. Its debut pushes it ahead of other recent biopics, including "Rocketman," released in 2019.

Starring Austin Butler as the lead, "Elvis" takes viewers on the singer's rise to fame through the eyes of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. The $85 million-budgeted film had a global start of $50.5 million in 51 markets, according to Variety.

"There’s something about the movie that’s really resonating," Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution, told Variety.

"Elvis" is currently Luhrmann's second-best opening, behind his 2013 version of "The Great Gatsby," according to the AP.

"Top Gun: Maverick" headed into its fifth weekend of release, rounding in its worldwide box office to $1 billion, adding $29.6 million between Friday and Sunday, according to Deadline. This is the first film to hit the $1 billion mark starring Tom Cruise.

The sequel to the classic 1986 film took a 34% dip at the domestic box office while adding $44.5 million internationally. It is currently #15 all-time domestically, not taking inflation into account.

The two films vying for the No. 1 spot was a rarity, especially with a film already in its fifth week.

"Jurassic World: Dominion" took the No. 3 spot after holding No. 1 for two weeks. The film passed $300 million domestically while also bringing in $746.7 million globally. "Black Phone" and "Lightyear" took fourth and fifth on the charts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.