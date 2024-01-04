Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Remembering Elvis Presley on his birthday: The legacy of the king of rock and roll

A look at the life of Elvis Presley, the icon who transformed music, fashion and entertainment

By Maeghan Dolph Fox News
Published
  • Elvis Presley
    Elvis Presley was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, and became one of the most influential cultural icons of the 20th century. (Getty Images)

    Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu first met in Germany during Elvis' service in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s. Priscilla was just 14 years old when they met, while Elvis was around 24. (Getty Images)

    American rock singer, Presley, known as the "King of Rock ‘n’ Roll," was known for wearing eccentric apparel while performing on stage and adored by women around the world. Here, Presley is photographed with a microphone wearing a white rhinestone-studded suit. (Fotos International/Getty Images)

    In the 1950s, Elvis Presley surged to stardom by infusing rockabilly, rhythm and blues, and country, crafting a distinctive sound adored by fans. Chart-toppers such as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," and "Jailhouse Rock" solidified his position, revolutionizing music. (RB/Redferns via Getty Images)

    Elvis was also known for his acting career and starred in a handful of films before his time committed to the Army, including "Love Me Tender" (1956), "Jailhouse Rock" (1957) and "King Creole" (1958). (Michael Ochs Archives)

    Elvis's signature look, sequined jumpsuits and pompadour hairstyle, became an iconic look which soon set trends for men across the U.S. and left an indelible mark on pop culture. (Grant Goddard/Redferns via Getty Images)

    In 1958, at the height of his fame, Elvis Presley embraced his patriotic duty by enlisting in the Army. Presley served for two years, and was discharged in 1960. (Michael Ochs Archive)

    Elvis Presley's decision to serve during this crucial juncture of his career reflected his commitment to his country and his willingness to set aside stardom for national service. (Getty Images)

    Elvis' time in the Army influenced his life significantly. He met Priscilla Beaulieu during his service in Germany, and they eventually married in 1967 after his discharge. The following year, the pair would have their first and only child together, Lisa Marie Presley. (Vittoriano Rastelli/Getty Images)

    Despite affection and closeness, Elvis and Priscilla Presley's relationship faced hurdles, leading to their divorce just a handful of years later, in 1973, citing irreconcilable differences. (Getty Images )

    Elvis Presley's death on Aug. 16, 1977, at 42, marked the end of an era. He passed in his Graceland mansion from a heart attack and the cause of death was "cardiac arrhythmia." His enduring legacy thrives through his timeless music, cinematic presence and profound influence on culture, resonating with fans worldwide. (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

    Towards the end of his life, Elvis was allegedly in significant pain. Following his divorce, he developed a dependence on prescription drugs and turned to food for comfort. He gained a considerable amount of weight, he struggled to sleep and he was said to be constipated. (Michael Ochs Archives)

Elvis Presley, born Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, became an enduring icon whose influence spans music, fashion and entertainment, leaving an indelible mark on successive generations. His legacy endures, resonating even today.

Presley stormed into the 1950s music world, transforming popular music by infusing rockabilly, rhythm and blues, and country. His stage presence and dynamic shows took the world by storm, forging an unwavering fan following.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY SAYS ELVIS INITIATED RELATIONSHIP WITH HER AT 14 BECAUSE HE WAS 'VERY, VERY LONELY'

With chart-topping hits like "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock," Presley became an emblem of youth culture and rebellion. His soulful vocals, infectious energy and daring style set him apart from other artists. 

Beyond music, Presley ventured into acting, starring in a string of movies throughout the '60s and '70s. While his films varied in critical acclaim, they cemented his status as an entertainer.

Sadly, Presley passed away on Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42. His death shook the world, leaving behind a legacy that lives on through his music, films and cultural influence. 

Decades after his passing, Presley remains an iconic figure in popular culture. His home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, stands as a pilgrimage site for devoted fans, honoring his life and impact on the entertainment industry.

