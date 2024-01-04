Remembering Elvis Presley on his birthday: The legacy of the king of rock and roll

next Image 1 of 12

prev next Image 2 of 12

prev next Image 3 of 12

prev next Image 4 of 12

prev next Image 5 of 12

prev next Image 6 of 12

prev next Image 7 of 12

prev next Image 8 of 12

prev next Image 9 of 12

prev next Image 10 of 12

prev next Image 11 of 12

prev Image 12 of 12

Elvis Presley, born Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, became an enduring icon whose influence spans music, fashion and entertainment, leaving an indelible mark on successive generations. His legacy endures, resonating even today.

Presley stormed into the 1950s music world, transforming popular music by infusing rockabilly, rhythm and blues, and country. His stage presence and dynamic shows took the world by storm, forging an unwavering fan following.

PRISCILLA PRESLEY SAYS ELVIS INITIATED RELATIONSHIP WITH HER AT 14 BECAUSE HE WAS 'VERY, VERY LONELY'

With chart-topping hits like "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock," Presley became an emblem of youth culture and rebellion. His soulful vocals, infectious energy and daring style set him apart from other artists.

Beyond music, Presley ventured into acting, starring in a string of movies throughout the '60s and '70s. While his films varied in critical acclaim, they cemented his status as an entertainer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sadly, Presley passed away on Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42. His death shook the world, leaving behind a legacy that lives on through his music, films and cultural influence.

Decades after his passing, Presley remains an iconic figure in popular culture. His home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, stands as a pilgrimage site for devoted fans, honoring his life and impact on the entertainment industry.