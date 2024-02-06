Elvis' daughter Lisa Marie Presley honored at Graceland: A personal look at life with the King

Lisa Marie Presley is being remembered in a special way a year after her death.

In honor of what would have been her 56th birthday this month, an extended exhibit at Elvis Presley's Graceland features items from throughout Lisa Marie's life. The newly re-opened exhibit is called "Lisa Marie: Growing Up Presley."

"Lisa was born in Memphis and had always called Graceland home. I remember her first seeing a quote from her dad from the original exhibit that said she was the greatest thing that had ever happened to him, and her reaction will forever be etched into my brain," said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner and majority owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises. "I know y’all will enjoy this amazing, expanded exhibition as much as she did."

The exhibit features never-before-seen home videos and photos of the late star as a child, and items from her childhood such as her baby footprints, personal golf cart, record player, roller skates and clothing. Other childhood belongings include school yearbooks, reports cards and school photos.

In addition to showcasing articles from her childhood, the exhibit also features items from Lisa Marie's adult life. Visitors will be able to browse through 45 different outfits worn by her, including the dress she wore to the 2023 Golden Globes, during her last public outing.

Fans will also be able to see Christmas cards she sent, the stationery she used, her first head shots from when she was in her 20s, and more sentimental items she kept in her home.

There are framed family photos she had displayed in her home, the tambourine she played when performing on stage, the wallet she carried in the 1980s, the song lyrics for her song "Weary" from her 2012 album, "Storm & Grace," written in her handwriting, her gold record for her 2003 album, "To Whom it May Concern," and much more.

The exhibit is not only celebrating her birthday, it is also commemorating the first anniversary of her death in January 2023.

Lisa Marie passed away on Jan. 12, just two days after attending the Golden Globes alongside her mom Priscilla Presley. The two were there to celebrate the nomination of the film "Elvis," which chronicled the life of her father, legendary rock singer, Elvis Presley.

"We both had our high heels on and both of us tripped on the staircase, and we started laughing and giggling. Then we went and sat down, and she said, ‘Mom, I have to go, my stomach really hurts,’" Priscilla recalled on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" in November 2023, about the night of the Golden Globes.

"I go, 'Of course, are you OK?' She goes 'Yes, yes, I just really have to go'. And I go 'OK, we will get the cars now.' Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I gave her," she continued. "And it's still shocking that, you know, I don't – we don't have her."

Lisa Marie's cause of death was ultimately ruled as natural, with a "sequale of small bowel obstruction" listed as "Cause A" on the report, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office.

She left behind three kids, actress and singer Riley Keough, and twin daughters, Harper and Finley. In 2020, her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide at the age of 27.

Riley is set to record the audiobook for her mom's memoir, which she helped complete following her passing.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’ daughter," Riley said in a January 2024 statement released by publisher Random House.

"I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one," she continued. "I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."