Elon Musk will not testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial

Elon Musk will not testify on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard’s behalf in her defense of a $50 million defamation lawsuit brought by Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star filed the suit after the actress wrote an op-ed in 2018 saying she was "a public figure representing domestic abuse." She did not name Depp, but his lawyers argue that it's a reference to Depp since she has previously claimed he was physically violent toward her during their marriage.

Musk’s attorney, Alex Spiro, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the Tesla boss will not take the stand despite being listed as a witness. Further details into why were not released.

A doorman at a building in Los Angeles where Depp and Heard lived testified via video that he often saw Musk at least "a few times a week" at Depp’s penthouse in 2015. The SpaceX founder "always visited when Mr. Depp was not at home," Alejandro Romero added under oath.

Musk, 50, also was allegedly given access to the building’s parking garage at the request of Heard and that he would be led up the residence via the penthouse elevator.

"Musk’s first appearance in Mr. Depp’s penthouse occurred shortly after Ms. Heard threw a vodka bottle at Mr. Depp in Australia, when she learned that Mr. Depp wanted the couple to enter into a post-nuptial agreement concerning assets in their marriage," court papers obtained by Fox News Digital say. "Ms. Heard’s violently aimed projectile virtually severed Mr. Depp’s middle finger on his right hand and shattered the bones."

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that actor James Franco, 44, also will not testify in the trial.

Depp has accused Franco of being one of Heard’s lovers while Depp and Heard were married.

Heard previously testified that Franco visited Heard at the LA penthouse she shared with Depp on May 22, 2016. The visit came one day after the alleged violent altercation between Heard and Depp.

"We were talking. He was saying to me, ‘Oh my God, what happened to you?’" Heard said of Franco, adding, "He saw my face, and he said, ‘What the f–k?’"

A rep for Franco did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News’ Larry Fink contributed to this report.