'Ellen DeGeneres Show' producers shut down rumors that talk show is being canceled: report

Producers for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" have denied rumors that the long-running talk show is on the brink of being canceled.

Telepictures Television, the production company behind Ellen DeGeneres' namesake show, has responded to a report that the show would be canceled due to mounting allegations of DeGeneres' "rude" behavior from current and former staffers in addition to an alleged decline in ratings.

"Telepictures can confirm it's untrue," representatives for the production company told Page Six. A representative for the company did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

ELLEN DEGENERES' ALLEGED RUDE BEHAVIOR TO STAFF, GUESTS IS 'RAT POISON' TO HER BRAND, EXPERT SAYS

The cancellation rumors surfaced after The Sun published a report claiming that ratings for Season 17 of DeGeneres' talk show recently fell 14 percent, citing TVNewsCheck statistics. The report also included several comments, some from comedians and one television writer, who claimed DeGeneres isn't pleasant to work with.

While the production company confirmed that the show has no plans of leaving television, back in May, a former bodyguard for the famed television personality backed up the not-so-nice allegations mounting against DeGeneres.

Tom Majercak told Fox News in an exclusive interview that he was selected to serve as DeGeneres' executive protector at the 86th Academy Awards. He escorted DeGeneres, her mother, and her wife, Portia De Rossi, throughout the night from the red carpet to the Dolby Theatre and the glamorous post-ceremony Governor's Ball.

ELLEN DEGENERES FACES ANOTHER ALLEGATION OF RUDE BEHAVIOR FOLLOWING SERIES OF SPATS

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to -- and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities -- that has never taken the time to say hi to me," Majercak claimed.

"It started going negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,'" Majercak continued.

The bodyguard concluded that DeGeneres was "very cold." A representative for DeGeneres did not respond to Fox News' request for comment at the time.

ELLEN DEGENERES' CREW LEFT IN THE DARK ABOUT PAY FOR A MONTH AMID THE CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: REPORT

Majerak's comments followed similar allegations against DeGeneres made by one of her show guests, Nikkie de Jager, a beauty influencer.

"Call me naive, but I kind of expected to be welcomed with confetti cannons," de Jager told the Dutch publication &C. "But instead I was greeted by an angry intern who was a bit overworked. I was expecting a Disney show, but I got Teletubbies after dark."

Meanwhile, more than 30 show staffers spoke up back in April, on anonymity, to Variety claiming that they were left in the dark about their pay and employment statuses on the show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The employees claimed they were not given any formal communication about the status of the show, their working hours or pay for more than a month after regular production was shut down.

According to two unnamed sources, those who were able to get through to higher-ups via phone were not given any concrete answers as to what was happening.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report