Elle Macpherson has brought her talents back to the catwalk.

The Australian supermodel, 59, appeared on the runway for the first time in 14 years on Monday. Macpherson was part of the Triumphant x PayPal Runway show during the 2024 Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday.

During the show, Elle wore several different Bianca Spender looks.

One of the looks was a bright yellow trench coat paired with matching pants as she held a clutch on the runway.

Macpherson also wore a brown wool dress over a brown pair of silk pants. Another wool dress was tied around her shoulders as her look was paired with a long, brown coat and a brown purse.

Elle debuted a third look, which was an all-black outfit with a sheer, deep-plunging neckline.

The supermodel had a smile on her face throughout the show. After the show, Macpherson took to Instagram to show gratitude for being included in the production.

"Grateful to be asked to walk @paypalau for @melbfashionfestival - so good to be back home supporting Australian designers - Thankyou @paypalau," Elle captioned her images.

Included in Macpherson's carousel of images were behind-the-scenes shots from the show, an up-close image of a pair of flats with her name written inside and a shot of some of the designs hanging on a clothing rack.

Elle rose to fame in the ‘80s after appearing in Sports Illustrated magazines. In 1989, Time magazine coined her with the nickname, "The Body." Prior to Monday’s show, Macpherson last walked the runway in 2010 when she closed the show at Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

Elle's return to the spotlight came shortly after she opened up about her ideal daily routine — which includes no caffeine and sleeping with no clothes.

During a conversation with Amanda Wakeley while on the "Amanda Wakeley: StyleDNA" podcast, Macpherson shared her bedtime musts.

"I go to bed with a smile. I go to bed with a happy heart. And an eye mask, and no clothes. [Just] my skin," she explained on Feb. 21.

In addition to revealing her nighttime routine, the supermodel discussed how she maintains her youthful appearance. She told the podcast host, your outer beauty is a reflection of your inner health, explaining that "topical beauty only goes so far."

She went on to say, to stay healthy it is important to "feed…[the] mitochondria of yourselves," which she referred to as "your heartbeat." A few of the ways she achieves this are limiting her caffeine intake and not eating too close to bedtime, saying, "I weaned myself off of coffee and I eat earlier in the day, so I eat at 5:00."