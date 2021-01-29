Elizabeth Hurley flaunts bikini body from throwback beach pic as she remains 'so fed up with being at home'

Elizabeth Hurley is itching to get out of the house and onto a beach.

The 55-year-old British actress took to Instagram on Thursday to do one of the things she does best: model one of her bikinis from her beachwear line.

The former "Royals" star kicks one of her legs up and throws her arms into the air in the pic, as she stands just feet away from the bright blue ocean. Hurley is also wearing sunglasses in the pic, and while she did not disclose where the tropical location is, she confirmed she's not actually there at the moment.

"Pretend vacation! I'm so fed up with being at home, I'm pretending I'm away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days #pretendvacation 😘," she captioned the photo.

Hurley's age-defying pic comes days after she clapped back at "Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan, who slammed the U.K.-based actress for recently posting a pic of herself topless in the snow.

In the outdoor photo shared on Instagram, Hurley wore a black and white fluffy coat that partially covered her chest, as well as white bikini bottoms.

The image went viral and received plenty of praise in the comments, but found some critics including Morgan, who appeared to speculate that the actress had told her son Damian, a fellow model and actor, to take the picture. He also dubbed the pic "thirsty and creepy".

After Morgan’s allegation, Hurley took to Twitter where she shared a few more shots from the photoshoot and clarified who exactly took them.

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother," she wrote online. "Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."

Morgan ended up apologizing on-air the next day.

"Very sorry because yesterday I called her thirsty as the moment the snow came out she took all her clothes off and ran outside and posed topless," Morgan continued. "Then she posted it claiming, ‘How could I resist?’ Well, of course, how could an attention-seeking narcissist resist such a moment?"

"Says the man who’s on the telly every morning!" his co-host Susanna Reid exclaimed.

"Yeah, that’s a job!" said Morgan. "I don’t strip off in the snow."

"Her job is selling bikinis," defended Reid.

"…. That’s not the argument," said Morgan. "The point is I inadvertently followed the newspaper lead that it was her son Damian, who is 18, and he’s a photographer who she has rightly said takes all her pictures. That would be really creepy, getting your son to take your topless pictures in the snow is creepy."

"Liz Hurley apparently has an amazing mother who takes brilliant photographs," he continued. "We’d love to see her photography. I don’t know if she’s got a portfolio because that’s pretty good, that picture. How long did you keep your mother in the freezing snow aged 80 to take that picture? I’m not so sure, do we buy this?"