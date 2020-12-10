Elizabeth Hurley wows in white see-through lingerie in throwback pics from 'The Royals'

Elizabeth Hurley shared some risque photos from her past role as Queen Helena in E's "The Royals."

The British actress departed from her normal routine of posting throwback bikini photos to share old ones from her time spent on the set of the former TV show.

In the set of two pics posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Hurley is in full-glam as she kneels playfully on a bed in a white see-through lingerie babydoll. The second pic posted to her social media account shows the star wearing heavy eyeliner as she glances toward the camera in the revealing outfit.

"Silly memories of filming The Royals- it was a very happy four years," she captioned the pics with a kiss face emoji.

Hurley starred in the E! original series for four seasons as the Queen opposite Alexandra Park as Princess Eleanor, William Moseley as Prince Liam, Jake Maskall as Cyrus, and Tom Austen as Jasper. The scripted series came to an end in 2018 when it wasn't picked up for a Season 5.

The drama followed the lives of a fictional British royal family living in modern-day London, which many would argue is quite the opposite of the current popular show "The Crown," which has been criticized for its close portrayal of the real lives of the British royal family.

Most recently, Netflix rejected bids to add a disclaimer to the show calling it a work of fiction.

As for Hurley, the 55-year-old star is currently filming a role in the upcoming film, "The Piper." In October, the age-defying actress took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself peering out of her window while in Latvia.

“Perched on my window sill in glorious Riga. Week two of shooting my new movie The Piper. #coldweatheriscoming," she wrote.