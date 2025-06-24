Karen Read 'didn't do this crime,' says jury foreman after acquitting her of murder charges: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The jury foreman in Karen Read's retrial on murder charges is the latest to open up and blame police missteps for the outcome, declaring the vindicated defendant not just not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, but completely "innocent" in a new televised interview.

"Karen Read is innocent, and she didn't do this crime," Juror No. 1 told "Today" on Tuesday morning. "No one could prove that she did this crime, so I looked at her from Day 1 as an innocent woman that needed to be proven guilty, and I don't think any of that was shown in this process."

Jurors rejected all homicide-related charges last week, convicting her only of drunken driving after she spent the night drinking cocktails and driving around Canton, Massachusetts, during a blizzard.

Prosecutors alleged that she backed her 2021 Lexus LX 570 SUV into her then-boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, and then left him to die on the ground in the cold with a fractured skull.

The state presented broken taillight fragments collected from the crime scene, which matched smaller pieces recovered from O'Keefe's clothes and a chunk missing from Read's Lexus.

However, police missteps doomed the case, and the jury found the state's evidence unconvincing. Defense experts dismissed claims from their counterparts working for the prosecution, who had suggested that the vehicle struck O'Keefe with a glancing blow, sending him tumbling backward to hit his head on the ground.

Despite evidence showing his phone stopped moving at the time Read hit the gas in reverse, jurors saw no link between black box data from the SUV and the victim's final recorded movement.

"People had questions, and we used the evidence to answer their questions, and we didn't try to go down these rabbit holes where we're just getting lost in all these other things that were thrown at us in court or whatever," the foreman, who did not reveal his name, told the interviewers. "We just had to lock down and figure it out through the evidence."

The lead investigator was fired after sending explicit text messages about Read and the progress of the investigation to a group of friends – people who were unauthorized to receive confidential details about the case.

O'Keefe, 46, was a Boston police officer who had taken in his orphaned niece and nephew after their parents died within months of one another.

O'Keefe's niece testified at trial that he had a toxic relationship with Read and indicated he wanted to call it off in the weeks before his death.

In an earlier interview with the Boston Herald, the foreman said he had ties to another high-profile local case. He knew the Boston Marathon bombers, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, as well as an 8-year-old victim of their terror attack, Martin Richard.