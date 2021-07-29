Elizabeth Banks gets candid about body image: 'Images of myself have always affected me'

Elizabeth Banks admitted that photos of herself have always bothered her during the first episode of her new podcast, "My Body, My Podcast."

"Images of myself have always affected me," the 47-year-old actress said before telling a story of a school dance she attended with her boyfriend at the time.

"This is before social media," the "Pitch Perfect" franchise star said during the episode uploaded Thursday. "I confronted a photo of myself after the fact, way after the fact, and it changed my entire perception of the night I had."

"On the night I experienced this dance, I had an amazing time," she continued. "I got that photo and all I could think about was, ‘Oh my God, all anybody was looking at was my chicken legs and my raging acne, and my shiny forehead.’ The fact that it could ruin an evening for me still strikes me. I can still feel that feeling."

Banks emphasized that images are just "pictures of our bodies."

"Self images are incredibly powerful and there are never more images being made than now, and never more tools, like filters and Photoshop, to alter those images," Banks shared. "It’s important to be reminded that images aren’t our bodies. They’re just pictures of our bodies."

The actress previously revealed she had been told by a Hollywood agent that she should get a boob job.

"I hope it doesn’t surprise anyone, I’m not always comfortable in my own skin either, and I remember when I first came to Hollywood," Banks said back in 2019. "My very first meeting in Hollywood was with an agent who told me I should get a boob job — and I left the meeting."

"I did not get a boob job, and I decided that I was going to be happy and comfortable with who I was," Banks explained.