Amy Sedaris took a tumble Thursday night at the National Board of Review awards.

Sedaris, 62, had presented the best actor award to Paul Giamatti for his role in "The Holdovers" when she dramatically fell while exiting the stage. However, the "Elf" actress stayed on the ground as Giamatti left the podium to attend to her.

Once Giamatti realized the fall had been intentional, he returned to the podium to finish his acceptance speech.

"NBR Best Actor winner Paul Giamatti literally floored presenter Amy Sedaris with his nuanced comic performance in Alexander Payne's ‘THE HOLDOVERS’!" the National Board of Review shared on Instagram along with photos of the moment.

Thursday night's award followed Giamatti's big win at the 2024 Golden Globes. The 56-year-old actor took home the award for best actor in a musical or comedy film for his role as Paul Hunham in "The Holdovers."

Giamatti celebrated his win at In-N-Out Burger.

"PAUL GIAMATTI keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night , at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A," actor Michael Wharburton shared on X.

The actor was still dressed in his tux and had his Golden Globe out on the table at the fast food restaurant.

The actor dedicated his Golden Globes win to teachers, along with creatives who worked on the film.

"Thank you, Golden Globes," Giamatti said. "Thank you to [director] Alexander Payne, Alexander the great, [who] for some mysterious reason continues to have enormous faith in me and why? I don’t know why."

"It’s a movie about a teacher," he added. "I play a teacher, my whole family, they’re teachers, all of them going back generations. Teachers are good people, gotta respect them. They do a good thing. It’s a tough job, so this is for teachers as well."

